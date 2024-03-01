Oluronke Akinwale, Managing Director, DRK Financial & Accounting Services Ltd

Oluronke Akinwale is a seasoned finance leader and consultant with over two decades in the financial services industry. She has expertise in financial controls and regulatory compliance, building extensive financial reporting structures, capital management, business process improvement, and regional expertise across Africa.

Leveraging her executive communication skills, she has worked with a wide range of stakeholders: investors, fund managers, MSMEs, top in-country executives, and bilateral DFIs, collaborating closely with high-level stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to ensure seamless reporting and compliance across differing country regulatory requirements.

She is well reputed for her strong analytical and communication skills. Her forte is in capital management by creating financial reporting systems that build investors’ trust leading to the deepening of capital investments.

As a recognised finance leader, she led multi-functional teams across Africa, coaching, training, and developing high-performing professionals to build proficiency and ensure succession planning and in-house expertise for the future.

Her career highlights includes establishing and optimising comprehensive accounting and financial reporting systems for health sector organisations, resulting in a substantial increase in liquidity hereby facilitating access to US$12 million external funding.

Secondly, she managed a legacy fund of US$50 million in West Africa, significantly boosting investor confidence. This success paved the way for increased capital investments in subsequent sub-Saharan funds totalling US$400 million and a health fund of US$105 million, which she co-managed.

Thirdly, she spearheaded multi-functional teams across Africa, delivering coaching, training, and development initiatives.

As the Managing Director of DRK Financial & Accounting Services Ltd, she oversees the strategic direction and operational management of the company, which specialises in providing professional financial accounting services to SMEs. Since assuming this role in July 2018, she has been focused on developing and implementing operational strategies to drive growth and ensure excellence in service delivery.

In this capacity, she successfully set up accounting processes and implemented internal controls and systems for a limited liability company overseeing radiotherapy and radiology services at a major teaching hospital in Nigeria. As a result of her efforts, the company secured a crucial intervention of $12 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions.

Oluronke provides exceptional professional accounting and business advisory support to medium-sized companies in various sectors, including manufacturing, medical engineering services, and micro-lending. This support has enabled these organisations to establish reporting frameworks that comply with regulatory requirements.

Additionally, she has conducted training sessions for over 2,000 business owners at various finance business clinics, incubator and accelerator programmes organised by Fashionomics, Fate Foundation, and Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).