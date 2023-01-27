Olayinka Odeniran – Founder/Chairwoman of Black Women Blockchain Council

Olayinka Odeniran is the founder and chairwoman of Black Women Blockchain Council (BWBC), where she is providing blockchain consulting, education, and strategic framework.

BWBC’s mission is to create a safe space that inspires, trains and activates a talent and economic pipeline of black women pursuing professional and entrepreneurial careers in blockchain and fintech, including inspiring and educating the next generation of diverse and inclusive blockchain leaders.

Odeniran is the Creative Director, International Women of Blockchain. The International Women of Blockchain (IWB) is an all-women speaker conference focused on hard hitting blockchain topics that impacts the world.

With over 16 years of experience in compliance helping financial firms navigate through domestic and international regulations, Odeniran is a highly respected compliance, cyber security and risk management expert.

A graduate of Boston University, Olayinka went on to get her M.Sc. in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from UMC. Her education and many years of experience in the financial industry helps her maneuver comfortably through the ever expanding

blockchain landscape in which she provides information assurance to others.

For her ever growing presence and efforts in these industries, Olayinka has been featured on Yahoo Finance, The Roots, Forbes and CNBC. She has also been listed as one of the top 10 women who used crypto to make a difference in 2021 by

CoinTelegraph, and listed as one of the ’Top 10 influential African Women in Blockchain’, by IT New Africa.

Furthermore, she is featured as part of the 100 Women of The Future Change-makers in Web3 and the Metaverse, who are using emerging technologies as a force for good in the physical world.

Adding to her experience in this field, for many years, she oversaw the regulatory and compliance framework for a global corporate governance and responsible investment firm in her role as the Chief Compliance Officer.

In 2019, she started her own cybersecurity firm, CybSecWatch, which provides compliance, infosec educational tools and cybersecurity consulting to the financial industry. Olayinka Odeniran is driven by her desire to make all sectors of tech inclusive and diverse.

Olayinka is a recognised educator, speaker, and advisor. She is a strategic visionary and innovative cybersecurity expert with proven leadership experience in policy and risk management fields.

With demonstrated skills in governance, entrepreneurship, security operations management, employee/end-user training and program management, she is also a blockchain consultant and community empowerment advocate.