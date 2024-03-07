Olayinka Aworetan, Nigeria Country Manager, China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)

Olayinka Aworetan is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience serving in a number of organisational and functional roles that include customer service, public relations, media consulting, project management, professional training and executive education.

As the current Country Manager for the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Olayinka oversees its entire operations in Nigeria. Her leadership was key in surmounting the myriad challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in Nigeria. Furthermore, in her five years at CEIBS, she has enhanced the school’s profile across the country by engaging relevant stakeholders in both the public and private sectors. Her efforts have culminated in CEIBS securing major client engagements including the National Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) and the Ghana Chapter of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO).

Prior to joining CEIBS, Olayinka was the Special Adviser on ICT to the then Hon. Minister of Sports where she led the team that developed and implemented digital and social media campaigns for the National Sports Commission to increase awareness among and engagement with its partners, stakeholders and the general public.

Her other roles include Training and Development Supervisor at Multi-Links Telkom, where she designed and implemented specialised interventions which improved the customer service and customer loyalty. Before that, she was the Call Center Supervisor at CELTEL (now Airtel Nigeria) where she was responsible for personnel recruitment, coaching and development.

Olayinka has also coordinated several Amnesty events including dinners, fundraisers and book launches. She credits her experience training amnesty students on soft skills and personal development with the broadening of her understanding of working within the government sector, as well as developing her leadership competence in driving the agenda for youth empowerment and development in the Nigerian economy.

She has delivered training to protocol departments at a number of churches including House On The Rock where she has managed the protocol VIP team for a succession of “The Experience” concerts.

Olayinka holds a BA in English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) diploma from CEIBS. She has several other national and international certifications in areas such as sports organisation and management, project management, leadership development and customer service. She is also a member of the Institute of Counselling Nigeria (ICN) from which she obtained a diploma in Child and Adolescents Counselling.

On March 11, 2021, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the Lagos State Netball Association (LASNA) with the mandate of establishing netball as a prominent sport as well as a driver for girl-child and women development in the state.