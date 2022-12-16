Ogo Okafor – Managing Partner, O.N.O Legal Practice

Ogoegbunam Okafor is a passionate visionary, who has a self-starter mindset. She is a highly proficient legal, contract and commercial manager with in-depth skills and experience in corporate finance, corporate governance, dispute resolution and conflict management.

She is a multi-jurisdiction practicing attorney; qualified to practice in Federal Republic of Nigeria and New York (United States of America). She has worked in fast-paced firms where no two days are the same, making work interesting and varied, and has a “solve-it” attitude to every challenge.

Ogo has a proven track record in negotiating and agreeing complex commercial contracts /transactions and achieving significant commercial results.

As an entrepreneur, Ogo has founded and developed a number of businesses including O.N.O Legal and T.O.T Consulting Limited. She currently works as the Managing Partner and Business Development Manager of O.N.O Legal and uses this platform to help others realise their visions of business ownership. She also provides responses and clarity to complex and simple contractual enquiries and requests, identifies commercial, contractual, legal and regulatory risks and takes steps to mitigate such risks.

She worked as a capital markets/corporate governance attorney for one of the largest law firms in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continues to represent both individuals and corporate bodies in the superior courts of records in the country. She was recognised and awarded by the Securities and Exchange Commission for her contribution to the Nigerian capital markets and continues to work to improve the laws and legislations guiding same.

As a corporate governance expert, Ogo is committed to mitigating risks and the provision of necessary support to an organisation’s board of directors and general stakeholders, to ensure that organisations outlive their promoters.

As a human right advocate who has a passion for the protection of human rights globally, she involves herself in community projects helping people and making an impact globally. She has successfully provided free legal services/aid to inmates in Kirikiri maximum and female correction centres in Nigeria, and assisted in advocacy for better protection of women and children in homes, orphanages and other platforms globally. She is fondly called “The Lawyer with a heart”.

She is the co-founder of a fashion start-up in West Africa known as Autumn and Spring Designs (A+S). A+S is a female apparel brand which specialises in contemporary dresses for all occasions.

Ogo is a strategic and critical thinker who is result oriented and has sound business judgment. She has been referred to by former employers as resilient and hardworking, and by peers as a problem-solver.