Nkem Offonabo – Lead Consultant, The Work-Life Organisation Global Limited

Nkem is a graduate of Psychology with a Special Executive Management Program (SEMP) MBA from Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK.

She is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHRi®) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (ACIPM) with 14years+ experience in human resources management, product and business development in the financial services and consulting industry.

As an integrative life coach and behavioural change therapist, she founded The Work-Life Organisation Global Ltd, a human capital and organisational transformation consultancy, where she works with organisations to provide coaching, therapy, employee wellness programs, corporate training, talent acquisition, on-boarding as well as human resource advisory. Through her organisation, she has worked with brands such as NNPC, UBA, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, Access Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Lagos State Waterways Authority, HerVest to mention a few, to redefine their concept of workplace flexibility, employee wellness and organisational effectiveness. These organisations are beginning to see productivity gains such as reduction in occupational stress and incident rates, a spike in employee wellness, engagement, performance and overall organisational profitability.

Her consultancy company partners with entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs to define, design and deploy organisaational development and human resources frameworks, through planned and systematic interventions that focuses on the continuous development of the organisation, by creating and developing business structures, strategies and systems as well as human resource models, that will sustain the desired state for the entire organisation and position it for competitive advantage and profit maximisation.

As a NeuroLinguistic Programming (NLP), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and Matrix Re-imprinting Practitioner, she provides a variety of scheduled company-fit programs or interventions that are undertaken to improve employee health and wellbeing in the workplace. These effective wellness programs addresses the full spectrum of health ranging from the physical, mental, psychological and social, to foster a healthy workplace for increased productivity, reduced healthcare costs, heightened sense of community, accountability and engagement, among others.

Nkem is the author of the bestselling book, The Harmonised Life, a personal leadership and organisational transformation book, written for busy professionals who are burned out and unable to prioritise, but want to take charge of their personal and professional realities to achieve work-life harmony.

Offonabo serves on the board of three organisations (2 NGOs and 1 EdTech) and is currently the Vice Chair, Coaching, Mentoring and Counselling Committee for Association of Elite Human Resource Professionals.

She has been featured in various media platforms and as an award-winning social media influencer, she works with high-profile individuals and brands to drive business success through marketing strategy and communication as a talent, host, influencer or brand ambassador.