Njideka Jack – Senior Manager, Innovation, MTN Nigeria

Njideka Jack is a commercially astute innovation and business transformation leader with over 20years progressive experience in the telecommunication industry. She leverages in-depth understanding of the sector to build strategic relationships and deliver strategic business agenda for commercial benefits in various capacities across Africa and Europe.

She has a track record of championing digital transformation and developing innovation roadmap, and strategic frameworks to fast launch products and influence different stakeholders across all levels to bring innovative products to market.

Over the years, she has demonstrated strategic leadership and functioned as a trusted advisor to management boards and diverse business units in developing leading-edge innovation capability, while aligning product design and optimisation processes with business objectives, market strategy and profitability goals.

Njideka has an outstanding record of designing and deploying emerging technologies and innovative ideas with special focus on creating new value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, technologies, services and processes.

Jack is championing new and emerging technologies such as, artificial intelligence/machine learning, robotics, IoT, blockchain, cryptocurrency and so on.

She also has a passion for building and helping start-ups to scale for growth and profitability, transforming enterprise to agile and shaping future offerings.

Equally, Njideka takes pride in actively functioning in Board level capacity, driving and institutionalising corporate innovation, establishing governance framework to ensure full alignment with business strategy, while contributing to the next wave of business growth and global competitiveness.

As the Head of Innovation, she manages and evaluates ideas, drives a portfolio of innovative enterprise solutions, provide recommendations on key innovative solutions and leverage emerging technologies to unlock incremental revenue opportunities.

Furthermore, she champions new business lines by optimising existing traditional network to deliver value to shape how start-ups deliver innovative ideas on emerging technologies such as IoT embedding wearables.

Jack leverages her in-depth understanding of the telecoms industry to analyse consumer trends and initiate innovative business schemes and concepts for creating customer value for new business ventures.

Also, she designs and develops vision and roadmaps including customer value proposition and monetisation strategy for venture framework, as well as leading strategic interaction and engagement with the startup’s ecosystems.

Njideka oversees pre-commercialisation assessments to support the development of incubator ideas, manages a wide range of product projects through ideation to development process and identifies critical high pay-off strategies.

Njideka Jack is championing flawless execution of the enterprise digital transformation initiatives to drive MTN’s Ambition 2025 agenda of leading industry connectivity, building the industry largest platforms and attaining digital leader maturity level.