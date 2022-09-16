Ngozi Edozien – Founder/Managing Director, Invivo Partners Limited

Ngozi Edozien is the founder and Managing Director of Invivo Partners Limited, a principle investment and advisory business focused on investments and support of venture/early stage and SME businesses.

She has vast experience in management consulting, private equity, business functions, and general management. She has a B.A. in Social Studies (Government, Philosophy and Economics) from Harvard University. She also holds an MA from Cambridge, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Edozien has over 25 years’ experience in finance/private equity, general management and strategy/business development functions with multinational companies in Europe, USA and Africa.

Edozien started her professional career at Solomon Brothers and then at JP Morgan, both in New York City. She also worked for McKinsey & Company when she joined in 1992 and left as Associate Principal in 1999, before joining Pfizer, Inc in New York City, where she was Vice President Strategic Planning and Business Development for five years, and in 2005, was transferred to Nigeria as the Regional Director, Pfizer Inc for Anglophone East, West, and Central Africa, a position she held till 2008. She served as Head of West Africa for Actis LLP from 2009 until 2014.

A healthcare sector expert and venture capital investor, Ngozi Edozien launched Physio Centers of Africa (PCA) alongside Michelle Neff, with a view to providing world-class physiotherapy, rehabilitation, home/elder care, and physiotherapist training services throughout West and Central Africa, and by filling this critical gap in the healthcare ecosystem, improve health outcomes on the continent.

The founders were motivated by their own personal experiences with the difficulty in finding appropriate care for loved ones with physical mobility, neurological and pain challenges. From this personal challenge, PCA was born and has begun to provide high quality and effective physiotherapy solutions for patients in Lagos.

Ngozi has served as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Council to the President of Senegal, a member of the Research Based Pharma Industry Association in Nigeria (NIROPHARM), a founding member and board member of the American Business Council in Nigeria, The African Leadership Network and board member for Africa Investor Magazine. She has also served in the past as a Non-Executive Director of Seven Energy, Diamond Bank, UAC, Mouka Foam, Vlisco and EMP Nigeria.

She currently sits on the board of a number of companies including Stanbic IBTC (Nigeria), Guinness Diageo (Nigeria) and Barloworld (South Africa). She is involved as a member of the audit, risk and governance committees in these various corporations.

Ngozi Edozien has been an Aspen Leadership Institute Fellow, a member of the Delta Vision 2020 Committee, the Young President’s Organisation, Africa Leadership Network Executive Council and acts as a mentor to many.