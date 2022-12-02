Monisola Adanijo – MD/Co-Founder, Naveen Healthcare & Naveen Technology Services

Monisola is a medical doctor with over 13 years post fellowship experience as a cardiologist. Her broad experience as a cardiologist has enabled her to see first-hand the burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) on global health especially in sub Saharan Africa. It has therefore been her mandate to drive preventive cardiology as a first line response to this burden.

She is also a business leader, motivated by her desire to facilitate the rise of preventive cardiology in sub-Saharan Africa. She was the pioneer cardiologist for the first Tele-Electrocardiogram project in West Africa. She is also one of the co-founders of Naveen Healthcare, a fast-growing healthcare company which, through their medical collaboration service projects, enable hospitals to improve their workflow solutions to improve staff and equipment utilisation, increase productivity, quality of healthcare delivery and revenue.

Adanijo is a Fellow, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and an international associate, American College of Cardiology. She was named as one of the 31 Rising Women in Africa, contributing to positive change, in 2021. She is also an educator and CME lecture provider.

She makes health information easy to understand and teaches strategies so individuals can manage their risk factors and live a healthy life contributing to good health and well-being.

CVDs are notorious for affecting professionals as a result of lifestyle and physical inactivity. Monisola therefore utilises her skills as a speaker and health workshop facilitator and cardiologist, to help professionals build physical resilience and make the right lifestyle choices.

She strongly believes that mortality from cardiovascular disease can be reduced with screening, early detection as well as appropriate lifestyle and behavioural changes.

That is why they collaborate with specialists to develop operational synergies in care transition and design health programs that impacts global community health practices. This is also in line with Naveen’s 10,000 heart project, aimed at screening 10,000 adult Nigerians (in the first instance) for the risk factors of cardiovascular disease, to reduce morbidity and mortality, which drives the United Nations SDG goals for health which says by 2030, to reduce by a third, premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment.

While at Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta Lagos as a consultant cardiologist, she premiered in collaboration with the executive management team, the conceptualisation and the implementation of cardiovascular diagnostic department, presently used to drive the medical and organisational agenda of the medical centre, which facilitated significant improvement in patient care, reduction in mortality rate and hospitalisation of CVD patients.

Also, she successfully optimised efficiencies across the department even during Covid-19 times, by defining performance metrics, setting up efficient patient appointment system, conducting evaluative tracking, monitoring progress, and reporting on results which has resulted in reduction of physician burnout and improved clinic efficiency.