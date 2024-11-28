Modupe Wigwe, MD/CEO of Peak Performance Coaching Academy

Modupe Wigwe is a Certified CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) Counsellor, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) master practitioner, and trauma coach with an emphasis on workplace productivity. Her focus is women, underachieving teams, and dysfunctional teams in the workplace.

She is the MD/CEO of Peak Performance Coaching Academy, and a member of the Board of Trustees, Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN). She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, a Certified Management Consultant (CMC), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Coaching and Mentoring Nigeria (CICMCN), and a member of the CICMCN governing council. Modupe is also the independent director, CICMCN for Lagos Hub. Modupe hosts a weekly podcast titled: Truth Serum, where she initiates conversations about mental and emotional wealth.

A recipient of awards, she believes that mental and psychological capital are game changers for organisations and individuals. She says working with employees to rebuild team work and increase productivity after a traumatic experience has been interesting. “It has also confirmed that the human mind is very powerful and resilient. The mind can work for us or against us, for the organisation or against it. Indeed, it is the most strategic tool that any organisation can harness.” Wigwe stated.

Furthermore, Modupe Wigwe is convinced that human resource development will only be effective when it takes into consideration sub-conscious and psychological processes, cognitions that enhance or impede decision-making and performance.

She says it is difficult for an organisation to change the behaviour of its staff when it does not understand or appreciate underlying tendencies. For her, capacity building in areas like self-awareness, self-regulation, emotional freedom, self-esteem, creativity, communication (with self and with others) can have a tremendous impact on the bottom line. Modupe agrees that staff do not leave their emotions at home, and that they bring it all to work. She therefore submits that it is important to provide psychologically healthy workplaces, because mental health matters.

Modupe has designed and is pioneering several new programmes in the Nigerian market like presentation skills for women and NLP selling skills for women. For medical coaching, she has the one for doctors and nurses, including the effects of corporate culture on mental health.

For the public sector, she is identifying and interrupting limiting patterns for enhanced service delivery.

On employee assistance programmes, she has the team building for couples, understanding family mythologies and the ‘When parents are absent.’

Modupe Wigwe stated that work and productivity are now largely determined by our mental and emotional capital, which is made up of resources like self-efficacy, self-esteem, self-awareness, self-regulation, self-motivation and more.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

