Mmanti Umoh, Management Consultant, PurplePatch Consults

Mmanti Umoh is a distinguished education management expert, policy development expert, clinical Psychology expert, and human resources technology expert with over two decades of experience shaping the landscape of education and leadership in Africa.

With a profound understanding of leveraging private capital for public good, Mmanti has dedicated her career to ensuring the sustainability of educational systems while addressing pressing societal challenges. Her expertise extends to crafting strategic blueprints for education projects and spearheading human resources management initiatives across government, private sector, and educational institutions.

Having worked closely with communities and witnessed the transformative power of collective action, she brings a unique perspective to the discourse on infrastructure development. Umoh firmly believes that true progress lies not only in the construction of physical structures but also in the fair distribution of resources and benefits among all members of society.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mmanti is deeply committed to mentoring Africa’s emerging leaders, guiding them through their transitions into pivotal roles in public service, governance, and community development. Her proficiency in human resources technology is evident in her adeptness at recruiting top talent, implementing effective compensation and benefits programmes, and resolving workplace conflicts with finesse.

At the forefront of education policy and strategy, Mmanti serves as the Chair of the Council-Future-Plan for Nigeria, where she shapes policies to enhance human capacity development in the country. Her visionary leadership earned her the prestigious ‘2016 Coca-Cola Shaping a Better Future Grant Challenge’ for her innovative education for sustainable development project.

Her experiences in community organising have taught her the importance of collaboration, transparency, and citizen engagement. She firmly believes that inclusive development is a collective responsibility that requires the active involvement of all stakeholders.

She encourages individuals and communities to raise thought-provoking questions, challenge existing systems, and hold decision-makers accountable for their actions. By fostering open dialogue and engaging in meaningful discussions, Umoh believes we can work towards creating a more just and equitable society.

As the Founding Curator of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers community hub in Uyo, Mmanti fosters collaboration and leadership among Africa’s young professionals, driving impactful initiatives to promote good governance and confidence across sectors.

A pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence and quantum computing into education, Mmanti revolutionises learning experiences by developing personalised curricula tailored to each student’s needs. Her ground-breaking work in AI and quantum algorithms ensures that students receive individualised support, marking a paradigm shift in education technology.

Driven by a profound belief in the transformative power of education and leadership, Mmanti Umoh is dedicated to building a brighter future for Africa, one empowered leader at a time.