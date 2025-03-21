Mabel Adeteye is at the helm of Wema Bank’s brand and marketing communications, and her expertise in corporate communication, brand management, crisis management, media relations, storytelling, digital strategy and corporate branding has been pivotal in crafting campaigns that resonate with their diverse clientele. Leading a dynamic team, Wema Bank excels in deploying innovative public relations and marketing communications’ initiatives that elevate the bank’s presence both online and offline. Their work is rooted in a strategic approach that integrates digital prowess with traditional marketing, ensuring a cohesive brand narrative across all platforms.

In Mabel’s role while at TVC Communications, the focus was on managing high-profile communications’ projects that bolstered the brand’s reputation. There, the utilisation of digital PR, digital marketing strategy, content creation and storytelling led to the launch of TVC Digital which contributed to another strong revenue stream for the business.

Mabel’s commitment to excellence is underscored by a deep understanding of customer relationship dynamics and a proven track record in corporate communications, media relations and perception management, having managed brands in diverse industries: FMCG, telco, aviation, telecoms, banking, media, brewery and so on.

Mabel believes that it’s easy to ignore that little voice inside that tells you something is not right, especially when everyone else seems to be pushing it forward. She says that voice is your moral compass. According to her, “It is what will guide you through tough decisions, ensuring that you never compromise your integrity for success.”

In celebrating women this month, and in the move to continue to accelerate progress, she says you must:

1, Never lose your values all in the name of workplace success. As we push to achieve, workplace dynamics can sometimes pressure us to abandon our core beliefs. But your values are what makes you unique. They are what gives you purpose and authenticity in everything you do. Don’t let the need for approval or the desire to climb the ladder cause you to lose what defines you.

2, Never lose yourself. In the race/journey for success, it is easy to get swept away. But remember, true success is not about losing who you are or what you believe in, it is about accelerating while remaining true to yourself. Be authentic in your actions and decisions, and your success will feel aligned with your deeper purpose.

3, No promotion, no paycheck, no title is worth losing what defines you. Accelerate action with your conscience to drive true impact.

“So, as we continue to take action and accelerate in our careers, let us make sure we do it with authenticity, integrity, and a commitment to never losing ourselves in the process.” Mabel said.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

