Linda Uneze – Managing Partner/Co-Founder, Maurice Xandra Solutions

Linda Uneze is the Managing Partner/Co-Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, an HR consulting firm.

They are a HR and management consulting firm that supports organisations with HR and business strategies through the provision of HR advisory services, recruitment, team building and training.

They deploy interventions and frameworks that are the best fit taking into consideration critical internal and external factors that influences their clients’ structure.

She has worked with various firms to facilitate and led the implementation of HR change projects, interventions and programmes, some of such firms being General Electric (Healthcare), NestOil, African Capital Alliance (ACA), Addax Petroleum, Unotelos (Nigeria & Ghana), Bet9ja, Energy Quest, VFD Group, Obasanjo Farms, Elizade, and others.

Before starting Maurice Xandra Solutions, she worked with Environmental Accord, an environmental and sustainability company as the Human Resource Manager, and MTN Nigeria in the finance department. She has helped in turning concepts into profitable company strategies for optimal productivity.

She is also the convener of the Doing Business in Nigeria conference, a platform created to promote experience sharing among business leaders and professionals in a bid to equip potential investors, entrepreneurs and professionals with the right knowledge of the business environment in Nigeria, in addition to addressing some of the gaps and challenges peculiar to a developing nation like Nigeria.

Uneze has an MBA from Manchester Business School and a B.A from Anambra State University where she graduated with First Class honours. She is certified by the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), USA as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHRi) and by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria as a full member (MCIPM).

She also has a Human Resources practitioner’s license as well as a professional diploma in Human Resource Management, both from CIPM. She has taken some courses with Harvard Business School and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), UK.

Linda is a certified transformational coach by Coach Masters Academy, Singapore. Her coaching approach brings awareness, direction, and positive support to her clients. She is passionate about helping people become the best version of themselves and in this regard, has coached and mentored business leaders, youths and individuals who have the interest to challenge their status quo.

Uneze is also passionate about solving real-life issues. In this regard, she was a member of the Institutional Development Committee, CIPM and a gold mentor on Manchester Spring Mentoring for Manchester Business School.

Linda is committed to empowering and supporting business professionals and small businesses, and regardless of the limitations some businesses face, she believes with the right access, resources and knowledge they can navigate those barriers and limitations.