Joy Isa – President, Isa School of Education

Joy Isa is an energetic woman who is passionate about education and counselling. She has a first degree in French and Linguistics (BA) from the University of Jos and started her career in education in 1996, right after her National Youth Service. She earned an MSc in Multidisciplinary Studies from Buffalo State University of New York and holds a Certificate in International School Leadership, from the Principals Training Centre, in the UK.

She is a certified Youth Counsellor (Institute of Counselling in the UK) and a certified Child Protection and Safeguarding Officer. She holds a doctoral degree in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment (EdD) from Walden University, Minnesota.

As a firm believer in on-going professional development, she has completed courses run by the prestigious Harvard Graduate School of Education. She has worked in British and American International schools across Nigeria over two decades, working in various capacities as teacher and school leader. She also served briefly as President of Barwaaqo University, an all-female University of Education in East Africa.

Isa is a sought-after youth counsellor and speaker who passionately supports children and young people through varied challenges ranging from inclusion needs in mainstream school, to educational and vocational issues, emotional issues, relational issues, family issues, sexual issues, and dealing with abuse.

She has partnered with several NGOs working in impoverished areas across Nigeria to provide support (counselling and training) for young people, teachers, school management and parents. She has also supported the school improvement initiatives in private schools across Nigeria. Isa currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Osnan Academy. She also serves as Chair of the Board of the Pistis Leadership and Life Institute, an arm of Pistis Foundation.

Isa is a sought-after facilitator of professional development for educators across Nigeria using both face-to-face and online platforms. She facilitates professional development courses, seminars and workshops for COBIS (Council of British International Schools), AISEN (Association of International School Educators of Nigeria), and APEN (Association of Private Educators in Nigeria). She supports curriculum development and facilitates short programmes for TFN (Teach for Nigeria), a not-for-profit organisation that supports low-budget schools with teacher professional development. She also supports curriculum development and facilitates short programmes for CCE (Corona College of Education) in Nigeria and received an award for outstanding facilitator of the year (2018).

Joy Isa has a strong passion for the Kingdom of God and has served in youth ministries and discipleship ministries. Her first book, Inspired to Chat, provides conversations that address some of the challenges faced by young people, from a bible-based perspective. She has a blog where she shares inspired messages centred on building the lives of young people and adults alike. She is married with two adult children.

