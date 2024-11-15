Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, MD/CEO of CreditRegistry

Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun is an international professional that brings multi-faceted experience in business, technical and people management. A thought leader and business champion, she has over 20 years’ experience in defining strategy, developing organisational structure, building diverse winning teams and delivering results.

She is co-founder of CreditRegistry Corporation, a software technology company headquartered in Washington State, USA. In 2014, she was appointed substantive MD/CEO of CreditRegistry Nigeria and successfully grew the company to profitability by 858%. Before this, she served as the executive vice president, business development, implementing growth strategies that ultimately accelerated subscription to 100% of commercial banking space.

From 2002-2008, Jameelah worked with Microsoft Corporation as global program manager, Shanghai PRC, and she also served as technical program manager, Redmond Washington, USA overseeing identity management and online services.

A professional with a passion for excellence, she had a rewarding career with General Motors in North America, South America and Europe from 1991-2001.

Jameelah received the highest presidential honour, the Stryker award, from Illinois Institute of Technology, where she received a BSc in electrical engineering. She is an active member of the Institute of Directors and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. She is a Dale Carnegie graduate and a graduate of Stanford Seed Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies, Stanford Graduate School of Business 2017.

In recognition of her philanthropic efforts, she was nominated for the ‘Jefferson Award for Extraordinary Public Service for Washington State, USA.’ She is recognised in the ‘Top 30 Leading Women in Fintech in Nigeria’ by Financial Technology Africa, on the board of several enterprises and non-profit organisations, and is the former president-elect and first ambassador of the American Women’s Club in Nigeria.

Previously, she was vice president, business development – Advisor/ Consultant at CreditRegistry, where she developed the market and drove revenue growth. She also strategised with executive management to define vision and lead sales and growth strategies. Furthermore, she expanded subscriber base and established value through quality of service delivery, even as she defined product standards and repeatable sales processes to improve operational sustainability and profitability.

Sharrieff-Ayedun also positioned their brand to solidify reputation as market leader and led a 5-year average YOY revenue growth of 202% in a competitive environment. Also, she developed high-value relationships with government regulators, CEOs and executive directors across financial and non-financial services sectors

According to her, “Our brand’s promise is to connect, trust and empower, more so, empowering others is my absolute passion.”

“At CreditRegistry, we put in place the right credit infrastructure in Nigeria to improve accountability, so, it is now able to offer some of the same financial opportunities as some of the world’s best in practice.” She stated.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

