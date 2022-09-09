Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem – Chief Experience Officer, Africa Prudential Plc

Ivy is a Customer Service Certified (CSC) professional by the International Customer Service Association (ICSA), Rockhurst University Continuing Education Centre (Kansas, USA), and a member of the John Maxwell Team as a leadership coach, teacher and keynote speaker. She holds a B.Sc in Business Management from the University of Calabar. Her work experience spans over 18 years across various industries, including banking, telecommunications, and consultancy where she managed high impact projects including implementation of contact centres in Nigeria and Africa, culture change programmes, and business process re-engineering, while she led customer service teams.

Prior to joining Africa Prudential, she was the Customer Experience Manager, Africa at UBA Plc. Ivy is a passionate customer care/service professional. Over the years, she has received indepth customer service trainings and experiences from various organisations which led to her nurturing a passion to build the same skills, knowledge and passion in others.

As a customer service professional, she has led several teams to high performance in service delivery and over the years, has facilitated many training programs on customer services. She served as Faculty Trainer, Banking Operations and Training Academy at two leading commercial banks in Nigeria, and at Phillips Consulting.

With astute leadership skills, she focuses on driving results through people, technology, process and data to improve service delivery.

As the Chief Experience Officer for Africa Prudential, she currently drives the alignment of its corporate values and mission, with the delivery of customer focused and value adding experiences across all touch points in four strategic businesses (Digital, Technology Consulting, Cooperative, Registrar and E-Commerce) to influence wallet share growth and CX ratings. She co-leads the customer 1st culture change management drive.

Ivy presently sits as chairman on the advisory board of i-academy, their CSR initiative to grow tech talents in Africa.

Her strength is also in her ability to provide strategic insights on CX pathways and governance for quality assurance that influence customer acquisition/retention.

In 2017, she led a project that was the first of its kind, which was the development and implementation of the Hybrid Contact Centre model for United Bank for Africa, connecting 19 African countries, with operations in three locations – Cameroon, Kenya, and Nigeria. These regional contact centres plugged into one central IT infrastructure, and enabled customers to call at their local call tariffs.

Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem is a certified Information Technology Service Manager, an Alumna from the Emeritus School of Management and an associate with WimBiz.