Isi Okogun Ozekhome, Director, Global Banking & Markets, Bank of America

Isi Ozekhome is an experienced banker. She initiates and maintains strategic long-term relationships with C-suite executives, aligns core products with client’s liquidity and growth objectives and cross-sell within Bank of America’s global platform. Furthermore, she delivers Bank of America’s solutions through strategic collaboration with global product partners in investment banking, capital markets, leverage finance, fixed asset finance, treasury, and foreign exchange. Isi is a ‘Power of 10’ leader , she drives the firm’s initiatives to harness institutional knowledge, and peer-mentoring of senior women to attain career success. She is a top 35 P10 leader at Bank of America (2022 Award).

As former Senior Vice President – Corporates at Fitch Ratings, she was senior director in US Corporates who led advisory dialogue and site visits with the CFO’s and treasurers of Fortune 500 and private companies on capital structure, asset divestitures, joint ventures, and strategic initiatives, representing over $50bn in debt. She advised on the $13.3bn sale of Conoco Philips FCCL joint venture partnership to Cenovus Energy and led the $3.4bn debt offering analysis for Antero Resources. Furthermore, she led the $1.5 bn leveraged recapitalisation of Chesapeake Energy, $500mn high yield bond issuance by Weatherford International. As committee chairperson, she evaluated $75bn in corporate transactions financed with high yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertibles, PIK/Toggle notes, and bridge loans to fund mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, dividend payouts and leveraged buyouts. Ozekhome led a team of twelve analysts to advise on corporate debt invested by Carlyle, Monroe, Madison, and Golub.

In addition, she expanded Fitch’s analytical coverage of the BAML high yield index by capitalising on C-suite and investment banking relationships, led analytical discussions with financial services media to provide sector outlooks, recovery analysis, and default forecasts resulting in a 45% increase in investor touch points.

At GE US, she was a director. As a sector coverage leader, she diversified industrials, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction machinery, capital goods, energy, metals and mining. There was also buy-side leadership covering $100bn of leveraged loans and high yield bond offerings while maintaining portfolio quality through credit cycles. She engaged in expertise analysing, prospectuses, term sheets, credit agreements and bond indentures.

Isi advised in the $4.2bn acquisition of RSC by United Rentals, creating the largest equipment rental company in the world. She also advised In the $3.2bn acquisition of JLG by OshKosh Corporation, and advised in the $2.8bn acquisition of Enodis by Manitowoc.

Furthermore, she advised in the $1.6bn acquisition of Severstal mini-mill by Steel Dynamics, advised in the $1.2bn acquisition of Generac by CCMP and was appointed by President of GE Asset Management to co-lead the African American Forum.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

