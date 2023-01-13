Ifeoma Ejikeme – Founder/Medical Director of Adonia Medical Clinic

Ejikeme is the Founder and Medical Director of premium west London medical and aesthetics clinic, Adonia Medical Clinic, current holders of the highly esteemed Celluma Award for Best Clinic London. One of only a few doctors in the UK to have undertaken her level of specialist training, she is a highly qualified and experienced skin specialist and aesthetics medicine expert, renowned internationally.

She is extremely passionate about skin and providing cutting-edge, scientifically driven treatments that cater to all skin types. Ejikeme is also a medical consultant with dual UK and USA board certification and specialist registration. She is a senior lecturer at Queen Mary’s University, teaching the best and brightest aesthetic medicine.

After staying in both the UK and US, Ifeoma was certain on what she wanted to do. She needed a space that was medical, evidence-based, and scientifically driven, she also wanted it to feel luxurious and not like a ‘hospital’ as it were, or uninviting, hence the name Adonia (Medical Clinic).

Ifeoma joined the Allergan Medical Institute Faculty, where she is helping to train doctors and surgeons around the world on safe and effective injection techniques, as well as bringing her expertise of the consultation process for all skin types.

She also co-founded UK’s first ever Black Aesthetics Advisory Board with the mission to improve the experiences of Black Minority Ethnic (BME) professionals and consumers by improving the education on BME skin.

Ejikeme is an expert of internal medicine, blending up-to-date knowledge with a down-to-earth approach to medicine. Emphasising high-quality interaction with her patients, she focuses on acute and preventive care and the treatment of chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, health monitoring, testing and special treatment programs such as weight management, behavioral health and diabetes follow-up, and provides referrals to specialists when needed.

Ifeoma made the decision to be an internal medicine consultant because according to her, “You have to be able to manage complications.”

Ejikeme is also the Founder and Director of NTUTU.COM. At NTUTU, they use a scientific quiz to guide you through your journey, helping you to first understand your current hair condition and then they tell you products currently on the market for your unique hair needs. Through tutorials, they show you day-to-day techniques to help you grow longer, thicker, stronger hair.

With her wealth of experience and trail blazing passion, it is of no surprise that large brands regularly seek to work with Ifeoma Ejikeme. She is a key opinion leader for a number of brands and has been featured in British Vogue, Sky News, ELLE, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan, The Times and more.