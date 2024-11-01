Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue, Managing Director, Move Afrika at Global Citizen

Ifeoma (Iphie) Chuks-Adizue begins today, 1st of November, 2024 as the first Managing Director, Move Afrika at Global Citizen. Ifeoma is a seasoned professional with a rare mix of experience in brand management, sales, media and over 20 years’ experience building global brands across Africa.

Global Citizen is headquartered in New York, with offices in Canada, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The organisation was co-founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss, Wei Soo and Michael Sheldrick in 2008. The Global Citizen platform was co-founded with Ryan Gall and Riot House in 2012. It is an international advocacy organisation focused on ending extreme poverty now.

In this role,Ifeoma is responsible for scaling Move Afrika across Africa. Move Afrika, a Global Citizen experience, is a first-of-its-kind international music touring circuit throughout the continent of Africa, aimed at pioneering world-class music and live entertainment across the continent in an effort to nurture and maximise jobs and skills training into local economies for the benefit of Africa’s youth.

Prior to this role, Ifeoma was the executive director, commercial at Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, makers of Dulux paint, where she led the sales and marketing teams to almost quadruple the business in four years.

A graduate of economics from the University of Jos, Ifeoma started her career with Procter & Gamble Nigeria where she held several leadership positions, before moving to Cadbury Nigeria then CAP Plc, and now Global Citizen.

Chuks-Adizue is passionate about living a life of purpose that makes God proud, as well as, helping career women live full purposeful lives.

Ifeoma is the author of two books – ‘The Uncommon Woman’ and ‘Made for More’. She is also the founding president of the ‘Uncommon Woman Movement’, an online community of almost 25,000 career women, where she inspires and teaches them to purposefully and profitably birth the ‘more’ in them even with their full-time jobs, without losing the things that matter like their homes or sanity.

Their flagship offering – the EMERGE 31-Day accelerator has helped over 350 working women identify their purpose, the ‘more’ in them and birth it even with their full-time jobs.

Ifeoma is the recipient of several awards, the most recent being the ‘Exceptional Leader of Excellence Award’ from the Global Women Economic Forum.

She is a wife and mother of three children, and a director on the board of the Nigeria subsidiary of FINCA Microfinance bank.

