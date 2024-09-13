Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Vice-President Finance & CFO, African Development Bank Group

Hassatou Diop N’Sele is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of banking and finance experience. She joined the African Development Bank in 1999 as Senior Treasury Officer and successively held positions of Principal Treasury Officer, Chief Treasury Officer and Manager of the Capital Markets and Financial Operations Division, prior to her appointment as Treasurer of the Bank Group in 2015.

N’Sele holds a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) in Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business, both from the George Washington University, Washington DC, USA.

As treasurer of the bank group, N’Sele has been providing strategic leadership to enhance the bank’s fundraising, investments and hedging activities, and led the successful expansion of the African Development Bank’s capital markets activities across the globe. She leads a diverse team of highly seasoned professionals, managing over $33bn under the bank’s borrowing portfolio, overseeing the bank group’s investment of over $25bn liquidity in multicurrency portfolios, and supervising the bank group’s hedging activities, banking relationships and back-office operations.

Hassatou spearheaded the bank’s foray in the green bonds and social bonds markets. Among her key achievements in capital markets are award winning transactions and recognition, including the $3bn ‘Fight Covid-19 bond’ launched in 2020, making the bank the largest MDB issuer of social bonds to date.

As bank group treasurer, Hassatou led key strategic and technical financial initiatives geared towards optimising the bank’s financial capacity. She established the blueprint for the long-term financial sustainability of the bank, led and played a key role in the design of the special temporary callable capital increase under the oversight of the President and Vice-President Finance.

N’Sele led the design of the framework for the long-term financial sustainability of the bank in 2018 – 2019. She also provided strategic support to discussions with member countries on general capital increases for the African Development Bank, replenishments of the African Development Fund, and the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI). Under N’Sele’s leadership, the bank successfully transitioned from libor and introduced hybrid capital in its financing toolkit.

As Acting Vice President, N’Sele oversaw the establishment of the balance sheet optimisation framework and the development of the first synthetic securitisation transaction of the bank. She also ensured the smooth operations of the finance complex, including financial reporting and management of the staff retirement plan.

Hassatouu is a board member, the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm), founded in 2006 on the idea that private investors and government donors can work together to have a greater, more immediate impact on global health.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.