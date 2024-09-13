Funmi Babington-Ashaye, MD/CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited

Funmi Babington-Ashaye, is the Managing Director/CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited. Her professional insurance career spans across more than three and a half decades and her reputation within the industry is unparalleled.

Babington-Ashaye was the former Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Plc. She is an alumnus of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute both of Nigeria and United Kingdom. In addition, she is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers, and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, with a Masters in Entrepreneurship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States of America.

In 2017 she became President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, the premier insurance body responsible for promoting skills development and professional conduct among members engaged in the industry. This reinforced her position as a thought leader in the insurance sector in Nigeria. She equally serves on the council of various professional bodies including the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Aside from her existing directorial responsibilities, Babington-Ashaye has won notable awards which includes: Top 50 women in Insurance in Africa Award presented by African Insurance Organisation, Lagos Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Award by Ikeanumba Magazine, The Outstanding Women of Ultimate Distinction by ThisDay Newspaper, Nigeria’s 50 Most Outstanding and Impactful Women in Leadership 2021 – The Guardian Newspapers, Africa’s Patriotic Amazon of the year 2021 Award by PAN – African Students Movement. She is also a Doctoral Fellow of the International Certified Risk Management Professionals United Kingdom and has an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership & Community Development from the prestigious ESAE Benin University,

As the Managing Director of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers, Babington-Ashaye has been instrumental in setting the strategic direction for the company. She manages the relationship between the company and its stakeholders, and is also responsible for overseeing, technical, marketing strategy as well as relationship management.

As a leading training and capacity-building organisation, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers also includes Risk Analyst Consultants Limited UK , and they provide comprehensive training and capacity-building services to individuals, business leaders, and organisations. Their aim is to enhance their clients’ performance and enable them to reach their full potential. They also specialise in organising dynamic and impactful platforms such as events and conferences. These platforms empower business executives by fostering networking opportunities, improving job performance, and reinforcing their brands.

Babington-Ashaye is also an author, in 2017 she published a book titled “All you need to need about Insurance in Nigeria”.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.