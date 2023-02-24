Funmi Adewara – Founder/CEO, Mobihealth International

Funmi Adewara is a British-Nigerian Physician and Cambridge trained Bioscience multi award-winning entrepreneur and a globally recognised telehealth expert, with a background in Medicine, Pharmaceutical and business development.

Mobihealth International is a multi-award-winning telemedicine and digital health service provider transforming the way patients receive care.

Funmi is passionate about changing the poor narrative of healthcare in underserved communities and has led a multi-disciplinary team to design comprehensive telehealth program that addresses multiple challenges such as shortage of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, long distance travel, and high treatment costs.

Adewara contributes to policy formulation on healthcare and particularly around telehealth programs for Africa at both local and regional levels serving as an external reviewer to the Africa Development Bank, contributor to United Nations, World Health Summit and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

Adewara has earned herself and Mobihealth multiple awards globally. She was one of the seven winners of the World Bank SDGs & Her 2020 Awards amongst 2400 entries globally. Sanofi Africa-Tech Challenge (Winner, Category 2) which held virtually in Paris on the 11th of June 2020 amongst 268 contestants across 34 countries. Under Funmi’s visionary leadership, Mobihealth pioneered telehealth in the Nigerian Air Force in 2021, the 1st of its kind on the continent.

Funmi led the strategic partnership deal of the Union Bank of Nigeria with Mobihealth to expansion services to it’s 6million customer base and to establish walk-in telehealth clinics across 300 branches nationwide.

She is an international speaker featured on many platforms and is an external peer reviewer of the Global Community of Practice (G-COP) Policy Documents on Policies for Inclusive Health in Post COVID-19 Africa, and a speaker at the African Development Institute Policy Seminar on; Building Resilient Health Systems; Policies for Inclusive Health in Post-COVID-19 Africa sponsored by the African Development Bank, AfDB.

Other awards for which Funmi has been recognised are the Prof Akinkugbe Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Leadership Award, Zenith Global Health Award for advancing health with technology and the African Female Tech Founders (FTF) Award sponsored by the UK government amongst others. Funmi was invited by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Africa-UK investment summit in January 2020.

She has featured as a panelist on Forbes Africa and Philips’ Africa Future Health Summit by CNBC, United Nations Committee on Science Technology and Innovation, African Development Bank, to mention a few.

Adewara is recognised as one of the Most Influential People of African descent. Recently, in October 2022, under her leadership, Mobihealth was awarded a $1m grant by the United States Trade and Development Agency to extend telehealth services to other African countries.