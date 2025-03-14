Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head, Retail & SME, Wema Bank Plc

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, true leadership is about more than just strategy—it’s about action. And that’s exactly what I embody.

As a passionate SME enthusiast, I have continuously championed the growth and sustainability of small and medium-sized businesses, recognising them as the backbone of economic development. With a strong affinity for digital banking, I drive innovation in the financial industry most recently Wema Bank, ensuring that businesses and individuals alike have seamless, tech-driven access to financial solutions.

I am an expert in gender finance and financial inclusion which is evident in my commitment to bridging the financial gap for women, advocating for policies and solutions that empower female entrepreneurs and professionals.

In expanding my impact, I recently launched a book titled “On SMEs: How Large Corporates Win with Emerging Businesses”. This book is a practical guide packed with actionable steps I have used to grow SME Ecosystems and deliver exceptional results in my field.

Through bold actions and transformative initiatives, I am not just keeping pace with change, I am accelerating it.

Thank you!

Bunmi Oladosu, Chief Financial Officer, Wema Bank Plc

The beauty of a woman transcends her appearance, it lies in her strength and resilience.

Adenike Daramola, Regional Manager, Oyo, Wema Bank Plc

For me, women indeed are treasures of inestimable value to society. Just as the saying goes, “You educate a woman, you educate a nation.” NOW is the time to speed up every action required to challenge the status quo and bring about the change so desired. We need not wait till tomorrow to do what can be done NOW. #Accelerateaction

Folashade O’Lawal, Regional Manager, Portharcourt Region, Wema Bank Plc

To ‘Accelerate Action’ for me calls for prompt and efficient action to address systematic challenges facing women in different spheres of life. It means moving beyond inefficiency to drive impactful change. Accelerate Action encourages organisations and communities to prioritise productivity, embrace bold and innovative ideas, and implement transformative solutions that actively promote gender equality and ultimately empower women to achieve their desired growth.

Ololade Ogungbenro, Chief Human Resource Officer, Wema Bank Plc

Deliberate, strategic action with a sense of urgency.

Kemi Adeniji, Head Internal Compliance, Wema Bank Plc

To me, “Accelerate Action” means moving beyond mere discussions and taking bold, decisive steps towards making gender equality a reality. We must shift from the culture of silent struggles to ensuring that our voices as women are not only heard, but drive meaningful changes, creating inclusive policies and equal opportunities for all. Together, we will accelerate action to amplify our voices to build a future where every woman is seen, valued, and empowered to lead.

Oluwatoyin Karieren, Chief Compliance Officer, Wema Bank Plc

As the chairperson of Wema Women Network, the network will continue to accelerate action by intensifying efforts to break barriers, empower more women and create a truly inclusive workplace where women can thrive and lead. We will continue to mentor our women through our flagship programme the ‘Big Sister.’

Queen Dillion, Regional Manager, Abuja, Wema Bank Plc

As a woman, to lead isn’t just the act of giving your direct reports the correct perspective to achieve the desired goals, it involves nurturing, grooming, growing, and empowering people. I am bold to say that this is my mantra and one of my guiding principles.

Giving women and young ladies the hope that they can achieve the unthinkable in this changing world by looking inwards and developing themselves is priceless. Creating momentum out of nothing through sustainable activities from the simplest of ideas and practices is accelerating action.

I have done this in Wema Bank and will continue to lead with passion by creating leaders who believe in achieving the unimaginable by believing in themselves.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

