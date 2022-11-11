Fatoumata BA – Founder/Executive Chair, Janngo Capital

Fatoumata BA is a tech entrepreneur & VC investor, founder and executive chair of Janngo Capital and chairwoman of the Board of Auchan in Africa.

Janngo builds, grows and invests in pan-African ‘tech for good’ champions with proven business models and inclusive social impact. Janngo is backed by top-tier African and international strategic and financial investors.

Janngo Capital is the 63million euro venture capital arm of Janngo currently operating 2 funds : a 60million euro venture capital fund anchored by the European Investment Bank (biggest multilateral financial institution in the world with 556billion euro asset under management) and backed by strategic and financial African and international high net worth individuals, development finance institutions, financial institutions and corporate venture private investors investing between 50, 000 euro and 5million euro in African tech start-ups with a double bottom line approach.

The second one is a 3million euro venture capital pilot fund anchored by the Mulliez Family (120billion euro annual turnover, 1billion euro + own asset under management), Clipperton Finance (French leading investment bank expert in tech transactions, backed by Natixis & BPCE), a French leader in cross-border trade and an ex-Goldman Sachs deploying seed capital in Africa with a portfolio of 21 countries.

At Jumia, the #1 tech unicorn in Africa to be listed on the NYSE, Fatoumata served as Founder & CEO in Ivory Coast, Managing Director in Nigeria and member of the executive committee at Africa level, driving the performance of 130+ operations across Africa, spanning around 10+ verticals in 30+ countries with 3000+ direct jobs, 70000+ indirect jobs and opportunities created for more than 500, 000 SMEs across Africa.

She is passionate about leapfrogging development through technology in Africa, in particular when it comes to women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment, SMEs growth and formalisation, as well as tackling health and education issues through medtech and edtech.

Her career and commitment have been rewarded with several distinctions including The World Economic Forum ‘Young Global Leader’, Choiseul 100 Africa ‘Economic Leaders of Tomorrow’, Forbes Africa ‘30 under 30’ and the Aenne Burda award for visionary leadership, optimism and courage alongside Marissa Mayer, Arianna Huffington and Viviane Reding.

She served on the Board and investment committee of Creadev Africa, on the council of Women in Africa, on the Global Future Council on the new economic agenda of the World Economic Forum and currently serves on the Board of SouthBridge Investment Bank.

Fatoumata is Chairwoman of the Board, Auchan Retail International. Auchan Retail International is a global, people-centred, historic distributor and a next-generation retailer committed for the last 60 years to improve people’s lives through a better access to affordable quality food and daily products good for their health and for the planet.