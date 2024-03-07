Ezinne Nwazulu, Director at Nepal Energies Ltd

Ezinne Nwazulu is a dedicated business development professional with a passion for excellence. With a background in International Business from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, she has over 10 years of experience in the energy and finance sectors.

Ezinne is a Director at Nepal Energies Ltd, a leading Pan African energy company with operations in Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa. Driven by a commitment to continuous learning and growth, Ezinne oversees corporate strategy, product development and business development to drive expansion plans in Nepal Energies and other subsidiaries within the group.

In 2020, she established and launched Nepal Retail fuelling stations. The Nepal retail station network has expanded its reach from the first station to over 20 retail outlets nationwide and counting, with a staff strength of almost 200. Ezinne also provides business strategy, supervision and advisory support to other subsidiary companies within Nepal Group including Nepal LPG, Nepal Fly Aviation Services, Nepal Lubricants, Green Pacific Insurance Brokers and Geo Travel and Tours.

Ezinne has a passion for promoting entrepreneurship and building the ecosystem across Africa. This passion led her to launch 234Finance.com in 2013. 234Finance.com promotes entrepreneurship by bridging the gaps between investors and investment opportunities in Africa’s emerging markets.

The platform is focused on capacity building, mentorship and access to finance to propel growth of Africa entrepreneurs.

In 2017, Ezinne launched the Mentor Matchup brand, an educational and mentorship platform that is designed to bridge the practical knowledge gaps among African founders. In the past 5 years, Mentor Matchup platform has hosted 5 annual events, multiple masterclasses and disbursed over $100,000 worth of grants.

The Mentor Matchup platform aides critical thinking skills, promotes indigenous industries and production in Africa, gives entrepreneurs insights on how to build businesses that will outlive them, creates networking opportunities and ultimately prepares delegates for important conversations that could transform their businesses.

Through the Indigenous Exhibition, the Mentor Matchup platform gives visibility to African brands and ultimately helps participants achieve personal and organisational objectives.

Outside of the office, Ezinne enjoys spending quality time with family and friends, exploring new places, and immersing in creative pursuits. From social engagements to cozy evenings at home, she cherishes every moment spent with loved ones particularly her three energetic sons!

When not pursuing professional goals or spending time with family, you’ll find Ezinne working out at the gym, solo-traveling or exploring new restaurants. She finds joy and fulfillment in pursuing diverse interests and passions.

With a balanced approach to life and work, Ezinne embraces each day with enthusiasm and gratitude, always striving to make a positive impact on those around her.