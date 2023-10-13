Esiri Agbeyi, PwC Africa Family Business Leader

Esiri Agbeyi is a Partner with PwC Nigeria and previously worked at PwC New York. She heads the People and Organisation Unit in Tax responsible for compensation design and structuring, immigration and personal compliance services to companies in various industries. She also leads the Private Wealth Client Services team which provides specialised services to high-net-worth families and entrepreneurs. The team ensures they are personally tax compliant, and their structures are optimal for succeeding generations and a thriving economy.

Esiri is a specialist in sustainability, cross-border restructuring, and tax planning for mergers and acquisitions including deferred taxes for group audits and corporate tax compliance. She has worked on high-ticket tax structuring assignments for multinational investors with an interest in sub-Saharan Africa. She has also advised severally on optimal tax structures using tax-efficient holding companies and regional hubs including tax-efficient finance structures across Africa.

Esiri’s tax structuring and advisory experience spans multiple sectors including oil and gas, power and utilities, manufacturing and FMCG. This has earned her a leadership role in PwC Africa as the Family Business Leader.

Esiri holds a BSc (Hons) in Microbiology from the University of Ibadan. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). She has professional certifications in the Private Equity Master Class from London Business School, Sustainability Strategies and Circular Economy from the Cambridge Judge Business School and International Tax from New York University.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Esiri dedicates her time as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of several companies, contributing her insights and experience to guide their strategic directions. She is a mentor, providing guidance and support to upcoming professionals, and actively contributes to her field through article writing and speaking engagements at conferences.

Esiri regularly lectures internationally on relevant topical tax issues. She established a well recognised reputation for integrity, discretion, teamwork and continues to advise clients on a wide range of issues, both tax and business related.

Given her extensive knowledge of tax, accounting, family and corporate governance, sustainability, transparency, exchange of information and reputation management issues, she is the consummate trusted advisor to business leaders, boards and family offices.

Her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian economy has earned her several prestigious awards and accolades. Her leadership roles and commitment to driving positive change has made her a respected figure in the world of finance and taxation. Esiri embodies the values of excellence, ethics, and expertise, which are essential in the world of finance and tax consultancy.