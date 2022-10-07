Ereifemi Akeredolu – MD/CEO of CardinalStone Trustees Limited

Ereifemi is the MD/CEO of CardinalStone Trustees Limited. Prior to joining CardinalStone, she was the Head, Private Trust at United Capital Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of United Capital PLC, where she was instrumental to driving one of the fastest-growing private trust funds in Nigeria.

She is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in trust services, asset management and wealth advisory, treasury, fund and portfolio management, retirement benefits administration, personal finance advisory, private banking, insurance and underwriting, financial planning, customer relationship management, funds management, and so on in her past roles at organisations like Investment One Financial Services, Ensure Insurance Plc (now Allianz Nigeria), AXA Mansard Insurance; and Afrinvest West Africa.

Akeredolu’s life’s passion is to contribute immensely to nation-building by moulding self and people into achievers, and organisations into international brands by leveraging human, financial and technological capital to create wealth and drive development in her sphere.

Her career objective is to develop a highly progressive career by achieving set goals through hard work, dedication, prudence, teamwork, and relationship building with an emphasis on improvements and chances for new opportunities.

As MD/CEO of CardinalStone Trustees Limited, she provides leadership and executive strategic oversight for the business in the area of trusteeship, custody, financial planning and advisory, wealth management, and family office solutions.

She is saddled with the responsibility of making major corporate decisions and managing the firm’s overall resources and operations with the vision of becoming the most dynamic and innovative trustee in Africa.

As former Head, Private Trust at United Capital Plc, her responsibilities included, but were not limited to playing a leading role in generating new business and retaining existing clientele, identifying and driving new business prospects in the target market,

soliciting, developing, generating and managing full-service relationships with Private Trust Clients including HNIs and non-bank financial institutions.

Furthermore, she provided trust expertise and professional investment advice using the best services and products available to ensure clients’ financial and non-financial goals are met, providing clients with a high level of individualised customer service and strategies consistent with their service needs/expectations.

She also kept abreast of new regulations or policies that may affect various investment decisions/strategies, regularly recommended amendments to marketing strategy and plans based on industry-leading practice, and informed clients of new financial products, services and changes to legislation regarding their savings and investments.

Ereifemi Akeredolu is an associate chartered insurance professional of the Chartered Insurance Institute, Nigeria. She holds an MBA degree in Business Administration and Strategic Management from the Business School, Netherlands; a certificate in insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute, United Kingdom; Barrister-at-Law (B.L) from the Nigerian Law School, and a bachelor’s degree in Law (LL. B) from Ondo State University.