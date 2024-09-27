Edirin Gloria Essiet, Member, Board of Directors, Tsur Oil & Gas Company Limited

Edirin Gloria is a distinguished legal professional with over 17 years of expertise in business law, governance, and arbitration. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Benin and is an esteemed member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators. Called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007, Edirin is an active member of both the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and its women’s forum, as well as the International Bar Association (IBA). Her legal acumen has earned her a reputation for excellence in dispute resolution, business advisory services, and corporate governance.

With the goal to advance her career, she accepted a position as a legal counsel at Tsur Oil & Gas Limited, an indigenous oil servicing company based in Lagos state, Nigeria, where she provided legal support for their global operations. She was then elevated to top director, where she oversees the legal department and offers strategic legal counsel to the company’s top management team and board of directors. She has played critical roles in establishing and executing the company’s legal strategy, which includes improving corporate governance standards, managing regulatory compliance, and minimising legal risks. She also led the legal team in the negotiation of complicated business agreements, the resolution of disputes, and the management of litigation.

Edirin is also a partner at Essiet Egah & Co. In addition, she provides strategic legal counsel to prominent businesses, including David & Brics Safe Travels and Cavana Hotels.

Beyond her legal career, Edirin is a passionate advocate for widows and women’s rights. She is the founder and CEO of Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering widows through entrepreneurship, financial independence, and holistic care. Under her leadership, the outreach has transformed the lives of hundreds of widows across Nigeria by offering vocational training, legal advocacy, financial empowerment and emotional support. Her unwavering commitment to social justice is reflected in her literary work.

Her recent book, Widows’ Rights, has been widely praised for its insightful exploration of the challenges faced by widows and its call to action for their legal protection and societal inclusion. In recognition of her humanitarian efforts, Edirin has been conferred the prestigious title of Associate Fellow of Humanitarian Services and Social Development in Nigeria. She is also an active member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), where she continues to champion the cause of women’s rights and social equity. Edirin is happily married and the proud mother of three children. Her remarkable contributions to law, advocacy, and humanitarian service make her a formidable force for change, inspiring women across Nigeria and beyond.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.