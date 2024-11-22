Dolapo Morgan, Investor, Ventures Platform Fund

Dolapo Morgan is an investment and advisory professional. As a firm believer in Africa as the next frontier market, she provides capital and advisory services to founders building scalable businesses that drive economic development on the continent.

She is an investor at Ventures Platform Fund, an early-stage African VC with investments in Paystack, Piggyvest, RelianceHMO, Omnibiz, Remedial Health, Fluna, and so on. She is responsible for driving the investment process’ end-to-end, including functions such as deal sourcing, due diligence, transaction structuring, and portfolio management. She currently serves as a Board observer for SunFi and Board Member for Termii.

She has a demonstrated track record with experience as a strategy consultant for Accenture and Bain, working across multiple countries in the Middle East and Africa (e.g. Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Seychelles, Saudi Arabia, and UAE). She has supported the largest multinational corporations and government ministries on projects across sectors such as energy, finance, agriculture, consumer goods, telecommunications and mining.

Her expertise includes strategy, market assessment and entry, business model definition, financial modelling and analysis, project management and execution, due diligence, valuations, deal sourcing, deal execution, cost and revenue optimisation.

Outside of work, Dolapo has a keen interest in developing the creative industry in Africa, and is the Creative Director for a lifestyle jewellery brand, Refine. She is also passionate about self-development, faith and enjoys mentoring younger professionals.

Dolapo gained a First Class Degree in Information Management for Business from University College London. She recently completed an executive course on Africa Venture Finance at the Said Business School, Oxford University.

According to Ventures Platform Fund, in Africa, the number of non-consumers far exceeds that of consumers for most products and services. They therefore invest in companies, across multiple sectors, that solve for non-consumption, plug infrastructural gaps and democratise prosperity in Africa by eliminating the barriers for access and reducing the costs of delivering goods and services. They invest in people, not just businesses. They believe in highly technical and business-oriented teams, mission-driven founders with strong convictions and a strong moral compass.

They place a high value on founders who possess the grit and tenacity to navigate the highs and lows of the start-up journey. Founders who lean to the future, and are committed to building products that lead Africa towards that future.

They also believe that innovation shapes the world, and has the prospect of building a better future. Ventures Platform Fund invests in products that solve critical pain points in key sectors across Africa from an early stage.

