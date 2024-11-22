Deborah Ojengbede, CEO at AFEN Blockchain Group

Deborah Ojengbede’s career path is a great example of her unwavering commitment to leadership, innovation, and impact. Deborah began her career at Union Bank as a graduate trainee in retail banking and quickly rose through the ranks to become a key leader in the organisation’s transformational projects.

Deborah was instrumental in the creation of Union Bank’s ‘Elite and Royalty subsidiary’, a cutting-edge business initiative targeted at high-end clients. Her skillful negotiating abilities and strategic vision were crucial in improving the value proposition for high-end banking clients, which raised client satisfaction and loyalty. Deborah made a bold move into the field of women’s banking, where she began to support initiatives that were centred around gender. Her ability to lead sub-segmentation and develop concrete value propositions for women won her a lot of praise from her colleagues.

Not content with conventional boundaries, Deborah ventured into the burgeoning field of blockchain technology, recognising its transformative potential in addressing socio-economic challenges in Africa. In 2021, she founded Afen Blockchain Network, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of blockchain technology’s diverse applications. Under her guidance, AFEN evolved into a world-class launchpad for groundbreaking innovation, positioning itself as a trailblazer in the world of web3.

Deborah’s contributions have been widely recognised on both national and international platforms. Her distinction as one of ‘Women in Web3 Changemaker’ by NEAR Foundation and her participation as a delegate to ‘Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund’ underscores her global influence and commitment to driving positive change.

Currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at DigiCask, Deborah continues to harness her strategic acumen and visionary leadership to steer the organisation towards its mission of advancing blockchain performance. Through the AFEN Launchpad, she remains steadfast in her commitment to nurturing exceptional teams and bringing real-world use cases to the forefront of Blockchain innovation.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Deborah’s passion for impact extends into her personal life, where she envisions a future where technology empowers and transforms lives. With a strong growth mindset, collaborative approach, and unwavering dedication to making a difference, Deborah stands as a beacon of inspiration in the ever-evolving world of technology and innovation.

As co-founder of AFEN Blockchain Network, Deborah provides strategic direction to AFEN Blockchain Network, a pioneering startup in the blockchain sector, drives web3 innovation by leading a diverse portfolio of early-stage blockchain projects within the incubator, she also spearheads strategic initiatives and partnerships with key stakeholders.

Deborah Ojengbede ensures to foster collaboration with founders and developers, turning high-potential blockchain ideas into viable products.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

