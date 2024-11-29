Comfort Aruosa-Osemwegie, Chief Dealmaker, Founder/ CEO DealRoom Global

Comfort Aruosa-Osemwegie is a seasoned investment management, research, personal finance, enterprise development, and business incubation strategist with over a decade’s experience in the Nigerian business environment, specialising in management, research, and analysis of investments, businesses, and financial markets. Her experience spans investment management, business development and strategy, financial and retirement planning and training, entrepreneurship development and management, customer service, brand development, and management, having worked closely with leading international brand and management consultants.

She has facilitated personal finance trainings and investment management sessions for staff of top organisations in Nigeria, such as UPDC, Standard Alliance, Access Bank, Coronation Bank (the former Associated Discount House Limited (ADHL)), the Nigerian Ports Authority, Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank, and several faith-based organisations.

Comfort has independently managed and advised on top corporate finance transactions both locally and internationally for institutional investors and HNIs with portfolios in excess of $950m. A rotund thinker, trainer, and manager, she successfully facilitated several programmes and seminars for various audiences locally and internationally.

She is an independent research, training, and investment strategist overseeing CAO Partners Ltd., a registered company in Nigeria, providing investment, research, business planning, strategy design, and implementation services and tools to help individuals, MSMEs, and other organisations grow, protect, and conserve wealth by delivering an unprecedented level of personalised service with expertise.

Comfort is the founder and CEO of DealRoom Nigeria, a platform preparing and connecting entrepreneurs, start-ups, and projects with investors globally. It is a funding brokerage and deal pipeline platform designed to show case investable businesses, ideas, and projects to an audience of private equity firms, fund managers, angel investors, venture capital funds, HNWIs, DFIs, capital market operators, traditional and non-traditional institutional financiers, and investors.

According to Comfort, DealRoom Nigeria is a deal preparation, pre-screening and deal showcase platform to ease the challenge of finding credible investable deals within Nigeria, thereby guaranteeing a steady stream of deals across the country.

She is also the Programme Coordinator, Venture Capital and Private Equity Academy (VCPEAC). Comfort says venture capital and private equity are a major component of the alternative investment universe, and is now broadly accepted as an established asset class within many institutional portfolios. She insists that the fundamental rationale for investing in private equity is to improve the risk and reward characteristics of an investment portfolio. “In emerging markets, private equity plays an essential role in mobilising private capital, supporting entrepreneurship and upgrading corporate governance of companies.”

In Comfort’s opinion, venture capital and private equity is a demanding, fast-paced industry.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

