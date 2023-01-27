Chinyere Okorocha – Partner at Jackson, Etti & Edu

Chinyere is a celebrated senior Lawyer, career mentor, public speaker, author, business leader, entrepreneur, wife and mother. For her 9 to 5, she works as a Partner at Jackson, Etti & Edu, a top tier law firm headquartered in Lagos-Nigeria and has over 30 years practical experience, covering specialisation in intellectual property law, helping international and local clients protect their intangible assets.

In addition, Chinyere has gathered hands on experience in business leadership, strategic thinking, vision setting and problem solving of clients’ diverse needs. Her role also extends to responsibility for the firm’s strategic vision and implementation of same, policy making and execution of appropriate strategic decisions, to ensure the overall growth and sustainability of the firm.

Having started her career immediately after school, and now at the pinnacle, she has surmounted the challenges associated with building a successful career, attaining a work-life balance and embracing the necessary diverse role changes along the way. She speaks regularly at workshops, seminars and conferences (locally and internationally) on varied topics of interest.

With a passion for assisting young professionals reach their full potential, particularly in the workplace, she recently founded a career mentorship program called Heels & Ladders, where she provides inspiring and motivational guidance and career mentorship for young female professionals looking for career growth.

As an accomplished highly respected lawyer by peers and clients alike, her accolades and recognitions include appointment as Vice Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Women Forum, past council member and treasurer-NBA, Section on Business Law, inaugural Chairperson, Intellectual Property (IP) Committee – NBA, Section on Business Law. Furthermore, she was appointed as Patron of the Law Society, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos to mention a few.

Chinyere advises and is responsible for the IP portfolio management of a number of blue-chip companies.

She has over the years successfully organised and facilitated various seminars and workshops on IP, both locally and internationally.

Okorocha believes that life is a balancing act. As a high achieving focused career woman, entrepreneur, wife, mother, sister, she says there are so many aspects of her life competing for her attention, “Sometimes, the competition is at the same time, and this can sometimes be overwhelming” she said.

One thing she has found useful is not to be afraid to admit that everything doesn’t have to be perfect. According to Chinyere, “As a matter of fact, perfect is subjective and is different for everyone, and so you must learn to find your own definition of perfect and be happy with it.”