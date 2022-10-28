Chienye Ogwo, Founder, Red Toolkit

Leveraging over twenty-years’ experience in for-profit and non-profit enterprise, Chienye Ogwo brings premium cross-sectoral understanding and expertise to designing solutions for Red Toolkit’s clients.

Her experience spans organisational transformation, strategic communication, change management, sustainability and legal practice across development, banking, capital markets, telecommunications and international broadcast news.

Chienye was Chief Executive Officer of Africa Initiative for Governance, a private, non-profit foundation established with the mission to be a catalyst for public sector transformation in Africa.

She achieved significant quantitative and qualitative improvement in company programmes, achieved growth in awareness of public service as viable career for young talent, grew awareness and reach of scholarships programme, recording 720% increase in applications in first year of hire, with additional 84% increase in second year and significant improvement in quality and calibre of finalists recorded.

Having successfully led the transition of the company from early-stage to full operations, Chienye was key to the design of a refreshed five-year strategy and operating model to guide the organisation’s future. In her role, she successfully coordinated efforts in the development of a three-year strategy for the transformation of Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service. She also served as Lead of the Measuring Performance Thematic Group of the Governance and Institutions Policy Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

In the financial services sector, Chienye served as Head of Change Management for the transformation of Nigeria’s second oldest bank, Union Bank, with responsibility for developing strategies for managing inevitable transformational disruptions in structure and technology, and for transitioning internal and external stakeholders from their current to the desired state.

As Head of Corporate Social Responsibility/Corporate Citizenship, she successfully ushered in a shift from reactive charity towards more intentional and sustainable giving, developing a corporate social responsibility strategy for the bank, aligned with its overall business strategy.

Chienye has a master’s degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, a Law degree from the University of Lagos and a Barrister-at-Law qualification from the Nigerian Law School. She has completed executive education courses at the Harvard Business School, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Lagos Business School.

A strong advocate for education and women empowerment, Chienye has served as volunteer for development and advocacy groups in several capacities, including mentor, teacher and speaker. She is the immediate past president of the Columbia Alumni Association of Nigeria.

In May 2020, Chienye was recognised as one of 50 Leading Ladies in Corporate Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa.