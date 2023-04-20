Charlotte Ashamu – Director of International Programs at Yale Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH)

Charlotte Ashamu recently became the Director of International Programs at Yale Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH). She is bringing in over 20 years of experience as a senior manager in international affairs working across public, private, and non-profit organisations.

Established in 2011, IPCH is the collaborative hub of preservation and conservation expertise across Yale’s museum and library collections, focusing on collections stewardship, ground-breaking research, and teaching, learning, and mentorship programs that engages students, faculty, and experts from across campus and around the globe.

“I am very excited to share that I have joined Yale University Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH) as the Director of International Programs. I am looking forward to advancing our mission to serve a new generation of leaders dedicated to preserving and interpreting the world’s cultural heritage. A massive thanks to my friends and mentors who have supported me along this journey.” she said.

Her role will include developing innovative educational programs and professional development opportunities as part of IPCH’s renewed commitment to serve a new generation of leaders dedicated to preserving and interpreting the world’s cultural heritage.

Prior to joining Yale, Ashamu served as the Associate Director of Advancement and External Affairs at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. Previously, she was Senior Advisor and Mo Ibrahim Leadership Fellow at the African Development Bank in the Office of the President and the Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Department. In addition, she served as Program Officer in the Advisory Services Department at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

Read also: Lade Araba – Angel investor/ED, AlphaMundi Foundation

Ashamu holds a master’s degree in international Affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a bachelor’s degree in political science and Africana Studies from Wellesley College.

A graduate of the Paris Fashion Institute, Ashamu has produced cultural programs and exhibitions featuring contemporary artists and designers from across Africa and has served as a guest lecturer at the University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture.

She currently serves on the advisory council of the Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs and on the boards of several non-profit organisations.

She is a dynamic executive leader with proven results across the private, non-profit and public sectors worldwide. Multi-lingual with experience in two premier global development institutions and the world’s largest museum and research complex.

Charlotte is the founder of a leading trade show and business accelerator supporting Africa’s top creative entrepreneurs. She is a curator and producer of fashion shows, exhibitions and cultural programs, and also a recipient of annual fellowships awarded by philanthropist, Mo Ibrahim.