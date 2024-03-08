Celebrating 50 inspiring Nigerian women, 2024

1, Arunma Oteh, Academic Scholar, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Arunma Oteh served at the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As treasurer, she led a team that manages assets totalling US$200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She and her team also maintained the World Bank’s global reputation as a prudent and innovative borrower in over 50 currencies by executing well–prepared transactions and carefully coordinating credit rating and capital market relationships for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA). She was also responsible for an extensive financial advisory business for World Bank clients and cashflows of over $7 trillion.

Prior to joining the Bank, she served as Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. During this period, she rebuilt the Nigerian capital markets after the global financial crisis and served on Nigeria’s Economic Management team. Prior to joining SEC Nigeria, she worked at the Africa Development Bank for 17 years, including as Group Vice President, Corporate Services (2006 to 2009) and as Group Treasurer (2001 to 2006). She started her career at Centre Point Investments Limited, Nigeria in 1985. She has served on several Boards during her 33 year career, notably, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (2010 to 2015), which regulates 95% of the World’s securities markets and the pioneer Board of the International Financing Facility for Immunisation(2006 to 2011). She has also previously served on the World Economic Forum Agenda Council on Institutional Governance, and the Africa Advisory Council for World Women’s Banking. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a First Class Honors Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

2, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Hon. Minister of State for Police Affairs

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is an indigene of Nasarawa State, and a consummate professional with a distinguished career spanning over two decades across diverse sectors, including the public, private, and development spheres.

Imaan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja in 1999. Her academic pursuits exemplify her dedication to knowledge, as she obtained two Master’s degrees—an MBA and an MA in Management—from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 21 in 2001.

She participated in the one-year Executive Management Intelligence Course 14, which earned her the distinguished title of Fellow, Institute of Security Studies (fsi). As a respected Fellow of the National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, she embodies the attributes of a seasoned professional and a visionary thought leader.

Further demonstrating a relentless thirst for learning and a fervent passion for advancing national security, she is presently engaged in pursuing a Doctoral degree in Security and Strategic Studies at the prestigious Nigeria Defence Academy, underscoring her dedication to remaining at the vanguard of her field. Her fellowship and the doctoral studies enhance her capacity to make substantial contributions to endeavors dedicated to navigating the intricate landscape of security challenges in Nigeria.

Imaan’s profound grounding in security studies underscores her alignment with the role of Minister of State for Police Affairs.

Serving as a member of the Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council from August 2019 to May 2023, she made significant contributions to programme development, policy formulation, and strategic planning. Her insights were instrumental in driving major investments, increasing the state’s revenue, and advancing healthcare and education outcomes.

3, BOSEDE AFOLABI (Professor), Director, Clinical trials, Research and Implementation Science (CCTRIS)

Professor Bosede Afolabi is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and current Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, UK, West African College of Surgeons, and National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, and has a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Nottingham, UK.

She wears several hats as the Director for Clinical Trials, Research and Implementation Science (CCTRIS), University of Lagos, the founder and chairperson of MRH (Maternal and Reproductive Health) Research Collective, a community-based maternal and reproductive health NGO and the President of the Association of Fetomaternal Medicine Specialists of Nigeria (AFEMSON). She is passionate about the advancement of women’s health and the reduction of maternal mortality in Nigeria. Her research interests are in maternal medicine but she also practices clinically and is proficient in ultrasound.

Bosede is the Principal Investigator and co-PI of research grants worth more than $15 million USD and has authored more than 110 peer-reviewed publications focusing on maternal medicine and safe delivery, sickle cell pregnancy and health systems research. She is on the editorial boards of several journals including Reproductive Health and the Journal of the West African College of Surgeons, and is a PhD examiner at the Pan African University of Life and Earth Sciences and the University of Benin. She currently supervises 7 PhD students registered internationally and has collaborated with various international academics, including researchers from the Universities of Nottingham, UK, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Belgium, and Harvard University.

4, NNEKA ONYEALI-IKPE, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, on January 1, 2021.

She was formerly Executive Director, Lagos and South West, overseeing the bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. She led the transformation of the Directorate to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth, across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28% of the bank’s PBT, deposits and loans.

She is a consummate professional of over 32 years’ experience across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions in legal, treasury, investment banking, retail/commercial banking, corporate banking. She has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.

As an executive director at Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.

In recognition of her invaluable contribution to the development of the nation’s economy, she was presented the national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2023.

Onyeali-Ikpe is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London where she holds a Bachelor of Law and Master of Law respectively. She has also attended executive training programmes at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others. She has completed a Diploma programme in Organisational Leadership at Said Business School, Oxford University, UK and received a honourary doctorate degree in Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

She is also an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

5, Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder/Creative director, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble

Adenike is Africa’s foremost fashion entrepreneur who is redefining and blazing the trail in the children’s fashion industry with over 35 years of experience in the fashion and retail business. Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is Africa’s leading premium children’s clothing brand, sharing happiness to over a million children and families across the globe, because she dared to dream and pursue her vision fearlessly.

An entrepreneur passionate about quality, excellence and service, she started the Ruff ‘n’ Tumble brand from the boot of her car in 1998, with a man-power of less than 20 people.

Today, she has built a reputable Pan-African brand, operating to international standards with over 300 employees, 17 retail outlets, an online presence and expansion plans across the African continent and the international community.

A dynamic and phenomenal woman, her quest for innovation and redefining what’s possible on her own terms gave birth to the creation of Gatimo Apparel manufacturing, a state of the art garment manufacturing facility with the capacity to contract manufacture high quality garments to global standards.

Adenike’s calling and desire for the development and growth of people led to the birth of the Betti-Okuboyejo Foundation, a garment making training facility which has graduated over 200 youths, empowering them with skills in garment making and entrepreneurship.

She is happily married to Adegbola Ogunlesi and they are blessed with 3 children.

6, Mo Abudu, CEO of the EbonyLife Group

Mosunmola Abudu, ‘Mo Abudu’, is the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, one of Africa’s leading media conglomerates. The group comprises EbonyLife Media, creators of original African content, EbonyLife Place, a luxury entertainment resort, and the EbonyLife Creative Academy, a film school in Lagos designed to accelerate filmmaking skills.

Mo began her career in HR, later owning her own recruitment firm and developing the Protea Hotel, Oakwood Park – Nigeria’s first new-build hotel of its type. She then launched her media career with Inspire Africa, an edutainment company designed to inspire, educate, motivate and entertain. The company’s anchor project was Africa’s first syndicated talk show, Moments with Mo, presented and produced by Mo.

In 2013 Mo launched EbonyLife TV, a Pan African entertainment channel on the DStv network, driven by a belief to uplift Africa’s imagine in the media. The channel produced a string of aspirational series and was featured as a Harvard Business School case study in 2021. The EbonyLife brand grew to include EbonyLife Films and EbonyLife Studios with eight blockbusters under their belt.

Mo Abudu has received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Babcock University in 2014 and one in 2018 for her contributions to the broadcasting industry in Nigeria by the University of Westminster in London.

Abudu is highly sought after for her knowledge of the African and global creative industry. She has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences in the Producer membership category, making her the first Sub-Saharan African woman to join the Oscars. Forbes Magazine described her as ‘Africa’s Most Successful Woman’, and in 2021 and 2023, named Abudu as one of the ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’. 2021 was rounded off with Abudu also being counted amongst the Variety500 2021, the benchmark of influencers shaping the global entertainment industry.

Mo has signed deals with partners including Sony, Netflix, AMC, Will and Jada Smith’s Westbrook Studios, Will Packer Productions, Starz and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Lionsgate TV, as well as the BBC, to bring original and progressive African stories to the global stage.

7, H.E Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara state

Olufolake Abdulrazaq was admitted into the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History in 1988 after which she proceeded for her one year mandatory National Youth Service Corp at the 1st Mechanised Infantry Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna from 1988 to 1989.

In 1990, she bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication before she proceeded to acquire a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy in 1991, all at the prestigious University of Lagos. On 5th of October 2019, Olufolake Abdulrazaq was conferred with Doctor of science Honoris Causa (DSC Hons) in Excellent Governance and social empowerment by the European American University.

Olufolake started her public service career in 1993 at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where through hard work, dedication and forthrightness, ascended the ladder to the peak of her chosen career. Abdulrazaq was the third secretary/foreign service officer at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lagos liaison office from 1994 – 1998, where she proceeded to the Nigerian High Commission, London, where she served as Counsellor; Political Affairs, Trade, Investment and Administration from 1998 to 2004.

From November 2017 to September 2018, she served as the acting Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja; she was also the Acting Director and Head Trade, investment and economic cooperation division from September 2018 to April 2019.

Her personal initiative called Ajike People’s Support centre, is a well thought-out strategy, basically for her to be able to reach more vulnerable groups like women, youth, and children. She hopes to reach even more indigent people.

8, Aishatu Bubaram, Group Executive, Commercial Banking North Division, FirstBank

Aishatu Bubaram was appointed Group Executive, Commercial Banking North Division, FirstBank in February 2023, making her the first female from Northern Nigeria to attain an executive management position in the bank.

Aishatu is a certified accountant of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Maiduguri, and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in International Money, Finance and Investment from Brunel University, London.

She has attended several leadership development programs from Wharton Business School – University of Pennsylvania in the United States, Lagos Business School, IESE Business School Barcelona, Spain & Cranfield University, UK where she obtained certifications.

Besides her illustrious banking career, Aishatu is involved in humanitarian work. She is the Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Hearty Hands Humanity Foundation, a foundation dedicated to saving and enriching the lives of women and children, focusing on child education and healthcare.

She currently serves on the Board of FBN Bank Guinea, Alternate Global Chairman, FirstBank Women Network and Alternate Chairman, First Academy Governing Council, First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries.

Aishatu is happily married with children.

9, Olori Boye-Ajayi, President, Borderless Trade Network

Olori Boye-Ajayi is a visionary leader and catalyst for change, dedicated to driving Africa’s trade transformation and empowering women across the continent. With almost 15 years of experience in trade and investment, women empowerment, and sustainable development, she has established herself as a thought leader and expert in Africa’s structural transformation strategy.

She is an author and a current student at the prestigious Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, pursuing a Public Policy program. Olori is currently a Member of the Working Group, AfCFTA Trade, and Industrial Development Advisory Council, and serves as a Board Member for Made in Nigeria Commodities Export. In addition to her strategic insights, she has successfully secured funding and trade finance exceeding $1,000,000 for women in the export community and facilitated exports to Australia, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.

Her impact extends beyond her advisory roles. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment and trade development across the continent, she was recognised as an honoree in the Excellence in Trade and Investment category at the African Achievers Award, 2023 which held at the Palace of Westminster, Houses of Parliament, UK. She was also a finalist for the ‘30 Leading Women in the African Supply Chain Industry in 2023.’ She has been a facilitator, mentor, and a project partner with the Academy for Women Entrepreneur (AWE), a White House initiative to enhance the economic development of female entrepreneurs from 2019 to 2022.

In 2021, she was appointed by the Honourable Commissioner of Trade and Investment of Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa to execute the ‘Women in Investment – WINher’ programme. Olori’s influence extends to academia, where she served as a Guest Lecturer at the Lagos Business School, teaching the Executive MBA class on International Trade topics from 2018 to 2022.

Her achievements also include being the first female Ambassador for Afreximbank MANSA Ambassador in Nigeria in 2021 and earning a place in the Top 100 Inspiring Women in Africa Award by Leading Ladies Africa in 2021 and 2023.

Throughout her career, Olori has made significant contributions to trade facilitation and economic growth. As the Managing Director of Borderless Trade, she spearheaded empowerment and trade facilitation programmes for thousands of women entrepreneurs. Passionate about empowering women in business, she founded the Borderless Trade Network Nigeria & Liberia, establishing a network of thousands of women across various industries. Through strategic partnerships, she has delivered impactful workshops, seminars, and capacity- building programs, making a significant impact on these women. Her initiatives have fostered collaboration, networking, and support among women, leading to the achievement of their business goals.

10, Dupe Olusola

Dupe Olusola is the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc. where she oversees the Company’s strategic objectives through its subsidiaries; Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar and its digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

Prior to joining Transcorp Hotels, Dupe was the Group Head, Marketing for United Bank for Africa Plc. In UBA, she also served as the Group Head Embassies, Multilaterals and Development Organizations (EMDOs) and Global Investors Services (GIS).

Before joining UBA, Dupe had a distinguished career as the Managing Director/CEO of Teragro Commodities Limited (an indigenous agricultural company) where she spearheaded a partnership with Coca Cola to produce Five Alive Pulpy Orange Juice, making Teragro the sole local material source for the juice in Nigeria.

Dupe is a thoroughbred professional with over 2 decades experience spanning various sectors. She studied Economics at the University of Leicester, United Kingdom and obtained her M.Sc. in Development Economics from the University of Kent. She is also Prince 2, PMP and Investor Management Certified (all UK).

Her professional experience spans various sectors locally and internationally in capacities that encompass private equity from African Capital Alliance, investments and SME experience from Growing Business Foundation, Bloomberg Financial Markets UK, SecTrust (now Afriinvest), Transcorp Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation of Chicago, UK.

A recipient of several awards, in 2023, Dupe was named CEO of the Year by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, and Nigeria’s Leadership Newspaper. She is the first woman to be the CEO of a publicly quoted company on the Nigerian Exchange with market capitalisation of N1 trillion.

Dupe is a member of the Advisory Board of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of United Capital Microfinance Bank.

11, Ukonwa Ojo, Founder and CEO of Zaia Ventures

Ukonwa Ojo is the Founder and CEO of Zaia Ventures, a Venture Studio committed to building and scaling businesses that serve underrepresented

Marketing Officer and US General Manager for Amazon Prime Video & Studios. She is a creatively driven General Manager and an experienced global operational P&L leader with a 25-year track record of leading large cross functional organizations to scale multi-billion dollar businesses. Her achievements demonstrate her ability to consistently deliver operational results across geographies and industries through astute financial and portfolio management, market leading innovation and product development, and award-winning marketing initiatives that resonate deeply with consumers.

During her tenure at Amazon Prime Video, she combined data driven/analytical decision making, cross functional team leadership, and award-winning creativity to deliver the best performance in Prime Video history. She led a significant acceleration in customer acquisitions, which helped Amazon Prime Video replace Netflix as the #1 US Streamer for the first time ever, launched 8 of the top 10 shows in Prime Video History, and improved marketing investment efficiency to its best ever. In addition, she helped the streamer garner 5 Golden Globes, 4 Oscar Nominations and 2 wins, 50 Emmy Nominations and 8 wins and 111 Entertainment Clios.

Prior to this role, served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at M.A.C Cosmetics, a multi-billion dollar cultural icon and the world’s #1 Makeup Brand. Prior to that, she served as Global General Manager for an iconic portfolio of brands including COVERGIRL, Clairol, Sally Hansen, Rimmel, and Lifestyle Scenting/Fragrances at Coty. Earlier in her career, she held General Management roles at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser PLC, General Mills Corporation and MeadWestvaco Corporation.

Over the course of her career, she has been recognised with over 60 awards and honors for including Forbes Most Influential CMOs, Black Enterprise 25 Women Changing the World, Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs, Variety’s Most Influential Women in Entertainment, AdAge 50 and A List, Adweek 50, WWD Brand Builder of the Year, WFA Global Marketer of the Year List and Financial Times Upstanding 100.

She is a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, The Executive Leadership Council, Black Executive CMO Alliance, Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute

12, Joy Adaze Aguele- Kalu, Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Member of Council, Edo State Civil Service Commission

Joy Adaze Aguele- Kalu, is a chartered accountant and investment banker with 22 years of international transformational leadership experience spanning private and public sectors. Given her extensive background, the tentacles of her expertise cover capital market development, finance, ESG and climate change aligned debt capital finance for renewable energy, infrastructure development and housing development. Her experience also covers stakeholder management, asset management, policy evaluation and impact reports, government & regulatory relations, strategy and business development.

Joy is a two-time Presidential appointee and a seasoned technocrat. She was the Head of External Relations at FMDQ Holdings Plc., overseeing Group Sales, Economic Development Alliances and the Government Policy & Regulatory Divisions. She was the former Executive Director, Asset Management at the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company, prior to that she was the Executive Director, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate Services at the Federal Housing Authority and she was also the Chief Marketing Officer and Deputy Head, Institutional Sales at BGL PLC.

She is a founding member of the Nigerian Advisory Committee for ACCA (NAC), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the former Chapter Chairperson, a member of the Institute of Directors, and an MBA Ambassador at the Imperial College London Business School.

She is a seasoned technocrat with impeccable commercial acumen and the ability to identify opportunities for corporate sustainable growth and inclusion. She has a passion for infrastructure, renewable energy and real estate development. An indefatigable female leader, with strong mentoring and coaching ability. She also has excellent business development skills. She is a confident individual, a facilitator for change and equality, and an effective communicator. She is passionate about economic development in emerging markets. A seasoned executive with a proven track record of achievements.

13, Ivana I. Osagie, Founder/CEO, PWR Advisory

Ivana Osagie has over 30 years’ experience in strategy/corporate development, business development and general management functions with multinational companies in Europe and a listed energy/manufacturing firm in Nigeria.

She is currently the founder and Managing Director of PWR Advisory – a leading Africa-focused ESG consulting firm.

She is a member of the Institute of Directors sits on a number of boards.

Osagie holds an MSc from the University of the West of England, an MBA from the University of Liverpool, and is an alumnus of Insead’s Advanced Management Programme.

She cares deeply about businesses making a difference through embracing sustainability and inclusiveness in their core business strategies, while making profit. Her specialty lies in partnering with corporate boards and organisations to craft and implement impactful sustainability/ESG, and DEI strategies.

As a board director, corporate strategist, and C-suite veteran with over 25 years of global experience spanning the UK and Africa, she brings a wealth of expertise, diverse insights, and invaluable connections to the table. Her goal is simple: create tangible value for my clients and deliver strong results.

14, Adaobi Nwakuche (PhD), Managing Director/CEO, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

Adaobi Nwakuche is a distinguished and highly skilled insurance professional with over 23 years of experience.

She started her insurance career in 1997 with Standard Alliance Insurance Company Limited, Lagos as a youth corps member with the start-up team. There, she rose through various ranks, exceeding targets, before leaving the organisation as the Group Head, General Business Marketing Group after 10 years of meritorious service. Within the space of 10 years, she championed the success of various strategic alliances created by Standard Alliance with several organisations for the company’s insurance and risk management solutions.

In 2007, Adaobi joined Staco Insurance as a Deputy Director. At Staco Insurance, she managed and supervised the technical activities of the Lagos Control Office, South-East and South-South regions, as well as drove the market expansion and business revenue growth for these regions. She was the driving force behind the exponential growth of the organisation during the period.

In 2013, she joined Equity Assurance Plc, Lagos as Director (Commercial Division), where she successfully defined the company’s marketing strategy and framework, repositioned the organisation, and grew the company’s revenue and market share within 1 year of resumption. Furthermore, she championed customer centricity to retain customers, spearheaded the development of the corporate direct market channel, and achieved positive cash flows and profitability within 12 months.

In 2015, she left Equity Assurance for Heirs Insurance as Executive Director, Business Development, and in December 2020, Adaobi was appointed MD/CEO of Heirs Insurance Limited by the board, where she championed the company’s market dominance.

Adaobi holds a BSc. in Government and Public Administration from Abia State University, an MBA (Business Administration) from ESUT Business School, and a Ph.D. in Insurance, Risk Management and Corporate Governance from the European American University. She is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School and the Lagos Business School. She is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the Chartered Insurance Institute, London (CII).

She has received over 15 different awards from various organisations, including the Vocational Merit Award for outstanding contributions to the insurance industry by Rotary Club and Outstanding Leadership & Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management & Politics (CIPRMP) Ghana.

15, Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head, NBA Nigeria

Gbemisola Abudu is the Founder and Managing Partner of BMGA Enterprise Limited (BMGA), an EdTech finishing school for the future of work. The company provides social and marketing intelligence that optimises the productivity of people and organisations. BMGA has curated residence courses (for all professionals) to address specific soft skills that are essential in the business climate across Africa. The courses are designed with the BMGA methodology, which factors in the anthropological learning pattern of humans and how the human brain gathers, retains and recalls information.

She launched the BMGA Fellows Programme, which is a social impact initiative designed to narrow the gender skills gap in Africa. The programme is a six (6) month online blended learning experience that provides participants with the knowledge, resources, and access required to gain fundamental employability skills that strengthen their marketability. It’s like a mini-MBA programme. It currently runs in 7 African countries.

An advocate for women and the SDGs goals, Gbemisola has an unwavering passion for philanthropic initiatives that are focused on the empowerment of women in the business environment, the narrowing of the gender skills gap, and the advocacy of children’s rights in developing countries. She is involved with organisations that encourage inclusivity and gender balance in the business environment.

She has extensive professional experience in the United States, Africa, and the Middle East.

16, Ayo Amusan, Founder and CEO at Persianas Retail Nigeria

Ayo Amusan is the Founder and CEO of Persianas Retail Limited (PRL), a leading retail company and the highest-earning sports brand retailer in Nigeria. PRL is currently the official partner of the PUMA and Lacoste brands in Nigeria, with 13 PUMA, Lacoste, and The Mix stores. The Mix is PRL’s multi-brand store.

She is an accomplished thought leader with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience in the retail, entertainment, and real estate industries. Ayo is focused on international market entry, brand building, community building, expansions, partnerships, integrations, and consolidations.

Ayo is passionate about brand building and has onboarded several international brands, including PUMA, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Hackett, Armani, and Paul Smith, among others.

Since launching PRL in 2009, she has been at the forefront of driving growth in Nigeria’s retail sector and building a formidable community alongside it. Ayo and her team at Persianas Retail are committed to driving the retail culture in Nigeria and are constantly delivering the most immersive and innovative shopping experiences to customers.

Her vision has always been to bridge the gap between international brands and consumers, as well as spotlight local brands and ensure that consumers get global-standard shopping experiences in Nigeria’s emerging premium retail sector.

Leveraging media and entertainment partnerships with global sensations like Davido, she is expanding Nigeria’s footprint globally. The PUMA X Davido collaboration is noteworthy as the first of its kind where a global brand like PUMA collaborates with an African artist to launch a full collection. The collaboration continues to drive remarkable disruption in the retail sector, making PRL the go-to sports brand retailer in Nigeria.

Ayo is also a Director and on the board of the Persianas Group, Nigeria’s largest indigenous commercial real estate and retail development company, with 6 malls nationwide. Persianas owns the largest chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with over 25 stores across the country.

She currently serves on the boards of Persianas Group, Skillup Africa Limited, and Seaview Investments Limited.

17, Adaeze Oreh, Commissioner for Health in Rivers State

Adaeze Oreh is the Commissioner for Health in Rivers State.

She is a Consultant Family Physician, Public Policy Specialist, Rural and Global Health & Development Advocate and 2023 Kofi Annan Global Health Leadership Fellow, with over two decades’ experience in health management in both public and private health care organisations in Nigeria.

As the Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, she is responsible for driving the healthcare policy of the Government of Rivers State.

She oversees a complex network of primary, secondary, and tertiary health facilities and health training institutes for a population of over 9 million people (4% of Nigeria’s population), and the sixth most populous state in Nigeria.

Her role involves tackling health indices such as low life expectancy rates, high general and under-five mortality rates, and one of the highest rates of maternal mortality nationwide.

Adaeze has a strong commitment to enabling and providing respectful, accessible, affordable comprehensive and continuous care at the primary and secondary care levels from a community health perspective.

She is keenly interested in research and analysis focused on health systems policy, financing and strengthening; maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health; mental health and tropical infectious diseases and has authored over 450 health policy briefs.

18, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Co-Pastor, All House On The Rock Churches

Founder, Woman To Woman Ministry

Ifeanyi is a Purpose-Driven Mentor, Humanitarian, Faith Minister, Thought Leader & Life Coach.

Ifeanyi Elaiyne Adefarasin, former banker turned Faith Minister, is a symbol of transformative leadership. Her teachings help people find their purpose, emphasizing individual wholeness.

Through the Woman To Woman Ministry which she founded, she has nurtured leaders, fostered entrepreneurship, and driven social impact for nearly three decades. Noteworthy, amongst several conferences, seminars, and meetings is the Empowerment Seminar which has featured many distinguished speakers. The platform has launched countless entrepreneurs and inspired many to become leaders in various sectors.

Beyond this, Ifeanyi’s work extends to healthcare, education, and vocational needs, offering spiritual and emotional healing.

As Co-pastor of House On The Rock, she promotes diversity and unity, especially through The Experience music concert, founded by her husband, Paul Adefarasin.

Her personal life mirrors her public image, as she celebrates almost three decades of marriage with Paul Adefarasin, with whom she shares three children.

Adefarasin stands as a role model who balances femininity, professionalism, and purpose, highlighting the role of faith and resilience in overcoming life’s challenges.

19, Fatima Waziri – Azi (Professor), Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Fatima Waziri-Azi, is a Professor of Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies; Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom), Notary Public for Nigeria; a distinguished academic, a published author, legal practitioner, and human rights activist. Prior to her appointment as Director-General of NAPTIP, she was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Rule of Law, Office of the Vice President.

Fatima Waziri-Azi, obtained her Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria; Barrister-at-Law Degree from the Nigerian Law School Lagos; Masters of Law Degree in International Law and Human Rights, from St Thomas University School of Law, Miami–Florida, USA, a Doctor in Juridical Science Degree (PhD in Law) from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Pittsburgh–Pennsylvania State, USA, and a Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program, Boston-Massachusetts, USA.

Her past work experiences include: Attorney & ProgramME Officer at Human Rights Law Service (HURILAWS) & Olisa Agbakoba Legal (Lagos), Legal Associate at the New York City, Administration of Children Services, Division of Legal Services (New York); Legal Fellow at Transparency International USA, (Washington D.C.); Research Fellow at the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

A prolific author, Fatima Waziri-Azi, has authored and edited books and is widely published in reputable local and international journals. She has presented many papers at specialised workshops, roundtables, seminars and conferences, organised by governmental and non-governmental organisations within and outside Nigeria. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); New York County Lawyers Association, Association of Women in Development (AWID); Women in International Security (WIIS) and the International Scrabble Club (ISC).

20, Chinyere Okorocha, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum

Chinyere Okorocha serves as a Partner at the distinguished Law Firm of Jackson, Etti & Edu, a leading establishment headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. With an extensive practical experience spanning over 32 years, she has demonstrated expertise in various legal domains. Notably, her expertise lies in Intellectual Property (IP) law, where she is renowned as an authority and expert.

Additionally, Chinyere is a proficient medico-legal practitioner and holds the leadership position of heading the firm’s Health & Pharmaceutical practice.

Chinyere is highly esteemed in the legal profession, with a track record of noteworthy industry appointments. Presently, she holds the position of Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum, an arm of the largest bar in Africa, where she has responsibility for leading the association and empowering the Nigerian female lawyer for success.

She has previously served as a council member and treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Business Law (SBL).

Furthermore, she has earned the distinction of being an “IP Star” in Managing IP’s prestigious guide to Leading IP Lawyers from 2014 to 2023 in the UK. Her exceptional contributions are affirmed by her consistent ranking as a Leading Individual in IP in Nigeria in Chambers Global listings from 2016 to 2023. Chinyere’s expertise has also been recognised in the Who’s Who Legal Nigeria publication from 2017 to 2023.

Driven by a fervent desire to empower young individuals in reaching their full potential, particularly within the workplace, Okorocha initiated the Heels & Ladders Career Mentorship Club. Through this platform, she imparts inspiring guidance and motivational tips for career advancement to female professionals ascending the corporate ladder.

21, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO of Future Software Resources Ltd

Nkemdilim is a seasoned Information Technology professional with over 15 years of cross-sector industry experience in Nigeria, Africa’s largest emerging economy. She combines strategic, digital technology & operational experience with a deep understanding of business transformation, change leadership & risk oversight.

She has designed and led strategy and implementation of brand digital marketing and digital transformation projects across Africa, resulting in enhanced customer experiences, customer acquisition and bottom-line growth, optimised and more cost effective operations, and a more digitally skilled labour force.

Currently CEO of Future Software Resources Ltd. (Futuresoft), one of Nigeria’s leading digital and technology solutions companies, providing a broad range of solutions for the scaling African enterprise, to consistently attract and retain its target audience, optimise its processes and increase its bottom line.

Futuresoft has served over 200 clients across 20 industries and has trained over 1,500 CEOs, executives and board members in digital.

Her entrepreneurial background, involvement in the global and pan-African technology landscape and a focus on building the Nigerian technology ecosystem through enabling policy development, investing, education and mentoring, affords her a deep understanding of cutting edge innovation, emerging and disruptive technologies, as well as access to a large network of technology leaders, policy makers and investors across the continent and globally.

Nkemdilim has been recognised as an Obama Africa Leader, Forbes’s Top Ten Female Tech Founders in Africa, Global Digital Women top 10 Most Inspiring Women in Africa, Lionesses of Africa top 100 Women & Ventures Africa 42 most Innovative Africans.

She currently serves on private, public sector & listed company boards including Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Novare Investment Fund Ltd, Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC)m and The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria. Nkem also sits on the advisory boards of The BudgIT Foundation & Global Leaders Today USA.

Over the years, she has served in the leadership of the NESG Digital Economy Thematic group; and was a member of The Nigerian National IT Software Committee and the Nigerian Electronic Voting Think Tank, where she contributed to the advancement of digitalisation and shaping policy to support its inclusive delivery.

22, Tariye Gbadegesin, Chief Executive Officer – ARM Harith Infrastructure Fund Managers

With over twenty years of experience, Tariye is an investment professional who has led investments of over $3bn in large-scale energy, infrastructure and industrial projects. She is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ARM Harith Infrastructure Fund Managers (Armhif); a Joint Venture between Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM) , a Nigerian institutional investor with US$2.3 billion of assets under management and Harith General Partners (Pty) Ltd (Harith), a South African infrastructure fund manager with over US$1 billion under management. Arm Harith was the first equity infrastructure fund to be licensed by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission under its recent Infrastructure Fund rules.

Tariye is also the CEO of Climate Investment Funds, and the first African to hold this position.

Tariye was on the founding team to establish the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a pan African DFI with US$6 billion under management where she led several of AFC’s investments in the sectors of power, transport, industrials and telecommunications infrastructure

Tariye has served on boards of several large scale infrastructure projects in Africa; Amandi IPP a 200MW dual fuel combine cycle power plant in Ghana, 2016 IJG Deal of the Year, Main One Cable Company, a Pan-African sub-sea and ICT company and has served on the board of Cabeolica S.A, a Cabo Verdean wind power IPP and an IFC-ranked top 10 PPP project in sub-Saharan Africa.

Tariye holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Amherst College, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

23, CHINWE EGWIM, Chief Economist & Head Economic Research/Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank

Chinwe currently holds the position of Chief Economist and Head of Economic Research/Intelligence at a distinguished financial institution in Nigeria/Africa. Recognised as a leading economist, Chinwe’s portfolio has an impressive 1,000+ published economic notes, articles and reports, contributing to high-level committees. Her expertise has been marked by precision in economic projections, with an accuracy rate of +/- 200bps. This has positioned Chinwe as a trusted voice on macroeconomics, sought after by industry peers, government officials, diplomats, and the media. She is a strategic advisor, Chinwe guides corporate boards through macroeconomic landscapes, providing predictive analysis and market risk optimization. Recently appointed to the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Chinwe actively shapes policy discussions, driving positive change through collaboration with key stakeholders.

As a sought-after public speaker, Chinwe has graced over 100 stages, bringing a unique blend of depth, passion, and transformative insights, leaving a lasting impact on diverse audiences.

Chinwe stands as a fervent advocate for gender equity, translating commitment into action as evidenced by awards such as “Positive Role Model – West Africa” and inclusion in the MIPAD 100 under 40. During her tenure as an Executive Council Member of WIMBIZ, Chinwe led initiatives that empower and uplift women, both within and beyond the financial sector. She was re-elected as an Executive of Professional Women Bankers, an arm of the Chattered Institute of Bankers Nigeria.

An accomplished author, Chinwe’s bestsellers, including “Understanding Economic Jargon” and “Super E: The Inflation Smackdown,” serve as a testament to her dedication to making economics accessible.

Before her current role, she worked at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBN Capital, Fitch Ratings Milan and the Central Bank of Nigeria. She has been appointed as a National Consultant by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, included to IMF Article IV consultations, Africa Development Bank Meetings and has served as Resident Economist for Africa Investment Roundtable. Her TEDx talk on ‘Equipping the Female Economy’ has contributed to conversations around empowering women.

24, Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head, Retail and SME, WEMA Bank Plc

Ayodele is a seasoned banking professional with a background in retail and SME banking.

She is a fellow chartered accountant and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is currently a member of the governing council of the SME Finance Forum, a body established by the G20 GPFI and IFC, as well as several other boards.

Ayodele’s expertise in supporting initiatives to close the gender access gap in funding and finance methods for small to medium-sized women-owned businesses cuts across driving economic empowerment and inclusion policies at national levels.

Ayo recognises the interconnected nature of different markets and works with key players in digital payment services to expand access to finance in the MSME ecosystem.

25, Funke Akindele, Award-winning filmmaker, Actress, Director and Producer

Funke Akindele, popularly known as “Jenifa” is a lawyer and award winning Nigerian filmmaker, actress, director, and producer. Akindele starred in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Jenifa, which brought her into fame. Funke reprised the role in a 2015 television series adaption titled Jenifa’s Diary, for which she was named the ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ at the 2016 and 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Funke Akindele won the same award in 2020 and 2022, making it her fifth win for the ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ category. Akindele is the most nominated actress/filmmaker at the AMVCA and currently owns six wins which makes her the actress with most wins. Her movie A Tribe Called Judah is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time in Nigeria (breaking the record of her movie ‘Battle on Buka Street’), and fastest to hit N1billion in the box office.

26, Amaka Okechukwu Opara, Founding Partner, Women’s Enterprise Acceleration Vehicle (WEAV)

Amaka Opara is an experienced development finance professional. She has a track record in building entrepreneurial ecosystems, working with governments to implement business enabling reforms, catalysing private investments and financing high growth businesses. She has directly managed over $1.4 billion in financing projects and has worked with and advised high growth SMEs, large multinationals, and governments.

Amaka is a global citizen and has worked/lived in London, New York, Washington DC, Nigeria, Spain, Italy, and Latin America. Amaka is particularly passionate about women’s economic empowerment, advancing women in business and in narrowing the gender financing gap for female entrepreneurs. She is passionate about moving the needle in policy in Africa. In 2012, she founded an NGO – afrimind – which curated over 120 thought pieces and over 40 interviews focusing on African solutions that unlock development on the continent.

Amaka is a Fellow with the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance and was a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum (WEF). In 2015, she was selected by the WEF to participate at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She sits on the board of several companies and served as the World Bank representative on the board of the Development Bank of Nigeria. She holds a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics, and an MA in Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University. She participated in the Stanford University and 500 Startups Ventures Unlocked Program. She is frequently interviewed to discuss her views on attracting foreign investment and Doing Business in Africa.

27, Charity Usifoh-Chenge, Co-founder/Lead volunteer at the Centre for Health Systems Support (CHESIDS)

Charity Usifoh-Chenge is a healthcare professional, who is passionate about health systems that work, especially in developing countries.

She has evolved in three major dimensions as a public health specialist, health systems strategist and founder of a social enterprise.

She is co-founder and lead volunteer at the Centre for Health Systems Support (CHESIDS), Founder of ‘The Next Hundred’ initiative, serves on boards of several non-profit boards and a member of a leading global development organisation.

Charity is a global public health leader who is board director, G4 Alliance and Committee Chair, G4 Alliance awards. She completed her medical training at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

She holds a master’s in public health (MPH) from the same institution and holds an MSc in Health Policy, Planning and Financing from the London School of Economics (LSE) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), both of the University of London. She is a doctoral candidate (DrPH) in Public Health Leadership at the Gillings School of Global Public Health of the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, USA, where she has also been invited to serve on the DrPH evaluation advisory committee.

28, Isi Igenegba, Co-Founder of Strom Global Services Ltd

Isi Igenegba is the co-founder of Strom Global Services Ltd., an ISO-certified indigenous oil and gas service company renowned for its exceptional upstream services, spanning manpower solutions, marine support, procurement strategies, flowline maintenance, and environmentally conscious clean-up services, with operations in Nigeria, Texas and Canada.

As the Lead of People of Influence Network and the visionary behind the Mantle of Deborah movement, Isi Igenegba has emerged as a prominent figure in the apostolic and prophetic landscape. Her divine assignment involves raising a generation of people who are catalysts for change, influencers in their respective fields, and manifesting the Life of God.

The Influence Academy is a focal point, offering a holistic learning experience that intertwines biblical wisdom with practical application, fostering personal growth and societal change.

The Children of Influence initiative nurtures the younger generations in the values of truth and righteousness, teaching them to accept responsibility to effective positive change, while the Prison Ministry extends compassion and healing to incarcerated hearts.

The Influence Hub stands as the administrative hub of People of Influence Network, coordinating her various activities and initiatives.

The Mantle of Deborah movement, birthed through divine inspiration, has gained tremendous momentum. Under her visionary leadership, the Mantle of Deborah movement has impacted people in nations across Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Botswana, and, most recently, with the just concluded Mantle of Deborah conference in Houston, Texas.

As the Lead Trainer at Isi Benedicta Institute, Isi Igenegba is setting the course for individuals and businesses to thrive.

29, ODIRI OGINNI, CEO at United Capital Asset Management Limited

Odiri Oginni, is an experienced corporate executive with over 17 years driving business strategy and corporate performance in the financial service industry.

She started her career as an auditor at Deloitte where she gained valuable experience handling audit engagements for financial institutions before moving to the financial services industry, where she served as the CFO of a boutique investment bank and eventually as the Group CFO of a publicly listed financial service group – United Capital Plc.

In this capacity, she went beyond traditional financial reporting and cost management to identify opportunities for top-line growth, drive profit improvement, and utilised financial data to shape operational decision-making and strategy.

In January 2019, she took on the role of CEO at United Capital Asset Management Limited, the asset management business of United Capital Plc, where she has also demonstrated exceptional leadership and successfully positioned the firm as a market leader in the collective investment scheme segment and the largest fixed income fund manager in Nigeria.

Odiri oversees assets under management of over N500 billion ($1 billion) managed by a team of seasoned portfolio managers across diverse asset classes and investment strategies. She also sits on the investment committees of eight mutual funds and one closed-end infrastructure fund.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is actively involved in mentoring young female professionals seeking career advancement.

She graduated with a first-class in accounting from Babcock University, she is a CFA Charterholder, and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Oginni holds an MBA from Strayer University and currently embarking on a DBA at the Lagos Business School. Her research focus is on leveraging behavioural tools to increase participation in financial markets.

30, Adenike Fajemirokun (PhD), Group Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer at Dangote Industries

Adenike Fajemirokun is a renowned risk management and insurance specialist with over 18 years of diverse experience. As the Group Executive Director, Special Duties, for the Office of the President and Group Chief Risk Officer at the Dangote Group, she manages and coordinates the Executive Office of the Group President while also overseeing the risk management functions for the Group and its various businesses.

With a B.Eng. in Civil, Structural and Fire Engineering and a Ph.D. in Risk-Informed Engineering from the University of Manchester, UK, Adenike has a proven track record of developing and implementing risk management strategies in financial, engineering, manufacturing, and other industries. She is a Fellow of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and a Specialist member (SIRM) of the Global Institute of Risk Management.

Her previous roles include serving in top management positions at Deutsche Bank AG, UK and working as a front office quantitative analyst at Goldman Sachs in London and New York. She founded and headed AFRisk Management Consultants Limited, where she developed enterprise risk management frameworks for major institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, First Bank Nigeria, and AIICO Insurance Plc.

As a visiting professor at the University of Manchester, UK, Adenike has received global recognition for her work with the Operational Risk data Exchange Association (ORX) and Institute of Risk Management, UK. She is currently a member of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council and serves on several boards of Nigerian companies. Adenike is an expert in driving business growth and governance through effective risk management strategies.

31, Funmi Oyetunji, Chairman, Prestige Assurance Plc

Funmi Oyetunji is chairman, Prestige Assurance Plc. Prestige Assurance Plc, is one of Nigeria’s leading general insurance companies with offices nationwide. Primed with over 65 years of undisputable insurance services, they have a commitment to create long-term value for its clients and stakeholders, through strong business fundamentals, consistent in their mission, guided by their vision and directed by their company’s core values.

As one of the largest insurance companies in Nigeria, Prestige has a shareholders’ fund in excess of 12.4billion as of 31st December 2020, and has established a reputation for excellent delivery of insurance products and services, especially in special risks, such as fire and special peril, oil and energy, aviation, engineering, and industrial risk management.

Funmi Oyetunji is dedicating increasing time to bring her rich finance and risk management experience to the governance of businesses through independent/non-executive directorship roles.

She is a fellow of both the UK Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA).

Her career spans about 40years in accounting practice, banking and business management. In her current executive role as CEO of Abitos Financial Services Limited, she manages their portfolio of real estate and financial investments and previously provided financial advisory services to clients.

32, Yemisi Adeyeye, Co-founder/Managing Director, Lifefount Hospital

Yemisi Adeyeye is the co-founder and managing director of Lifefount Hospital a leading hospital in cancer care, surgery and endoscopy. She is a fellow of institute of management consultants and pioneer president of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) which is a part of the white House led women’s global development and prosperity initiative (W-GDP).

She authored her maiden book ‘Entrepreneurship is a beautiful thing’ which is a business guide for aspiring and seasoned business owners who seeks to acquire business management skills.

She is an international mentor and trainer who has won several awards and scholarships including Tony Elumelu foundation entrepreneurship program, Cherie Blair foundation Business women program, Road to growth and World bank women X scholarship.

She sits on the advisory board of AIESEC ILC. She has postgraduate certification in Leadership and management from university of Washington USA.

Yemisi Adeyeye is very passionate as promoting entrepreneurship and health education and she cofounded Lifefount foundation which has many social impact projects like Lifefount business Network project facilitates business trainings, seminars and conferences, Lifefount Cooperative society project is a peer to peer funding of businesses from financial contributions of members.

Yemisi leveraged on technology to train 1,154 youths and female business owners on how to launch and structure their businesses profitably and sustainably during the pandemic. Lifefount Hospital under her leadership also leveraged on technology and trained about 1,000 medical personnels on COVID-19 and cancer care with facilitators from UK, Pakistan, Spain and Nigeria.

33, Ayaba Ayo-Joseph, Private Wealth Consultant

Ayaba Ayo-Joseph is a seasoned ex-banker with a rich background in senior executive management roles. As an ethical board-level professional and transformational leader, Ayaba’s illustrious 26-year banking career equipped her with invaluable experience in driving strategic change through her entrepreneurial spirit, leadership acumen, and adept problem-solving skills.

Appointed as an Executive Director of Bank PHB by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ayaba played a pivotal role in steering the bank through challenging times, ensuring its continuity, and facilitating its eventual Bridging, Recapitalisation, and Sale. During her tenure, she held the position of ED Commercial Banking and served as a board member of seven non-banking subsidiaries, demonstrating her multifaceted expertise and commitment to regulatory compliance.

Highly adaptable, service-driven, and diligent, Ayaba has a proven track record of achieving and surpassing objectives. Her passion for developing both individuals and organisations is evident in her current role as a Consultant specialising in process reengineering and private wealth management. Leveraging her extensive corporate management, commercial, and leadership experience, Ayaba provides strategic direction to organisations seeking growth and transformation, empowering them to achieve profitability and sustainability.

Ayaba’s dedication extends beyond professional realms into social and community initiatives. She serves as Chairperson of the Ebola Containment Trust Fund, a private sector initiative aimed at supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts during the Ebola pandemic. Additionally, she contributes her expertise to various advisory committees, including the Lagos City Council Advisory Committee and the Apapa Local Government Residential Development Committee.

Educationally, Ayaba holds an LLB from Buckingham University, a PGD in Shipping Law from University College London, and a French Language Diploma from Faculté Libre, Lille, France. She has also acquired a Certificate in Design Thinking from MIT. A respected member of several professional associations, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Chartered Institute of Management, and the Nigerian Bar Association, Ayaba continues to make significant contributions to her field and beyond.

34, Charlotte Ashamu, Director of International Programmes, Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH)

Charlotte Ashamu is the Director of International Programmes at Yale Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH). She has over 20 years of experience as a senior manager in international affairs working across public, private, and non-profit organisations.

Established in 2011, IPCH is the collaborative hub of preservation and conservation expertise across Yale’s museum and library collections, focusing on collections stewardship, ground-breaking research, and teaching, learning, and mentorship programs that engages students, faculty, and experts from across campus and around the globe.

Prior to joining Yale, Ashamu served as the Associate Director of Advancement and External Affairs a rior to joining Yale, Ashamu served as the Associate Director of Advancement and External Affairs at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.

Previously, she was Senior Advisor and Mo Ibrahim Leadership Fellow at the African Development Bank in the Office of the President and the Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Department. In addition, she served as Programme Officer in the Advisory Services Department at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group

She was also Senior Advisor and Mo Ibrahim Leadership Fellow at the African Development Bank in the Office of the President and the Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Department. In addition, she served as Programme Officer in the Advisory Services Department at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

35, OLUWATOYIN NAIWO, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIPM, Nigeria

Toyin Naiwo has a comprehensive and strategic understanding of human capital management, leadership/management development, talent sourcing, performance management, change management, learning and development, employee relations, diversity and inclusion, personal performance coaching, HR information systems, total rewards and remuneration, mergers and acquisitions and transformation/turnaround projects. Her diverse experience in human resources management spans decades as a senior HR practitioner and consultant across industries/sectors in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Toyin has a passion for turnaround projects, supporting organisations to evaluate and review their culture, human resource and people practices leading to the successful transformation and turnaround of the fortunes of these businesses/organisations.

Toyin is currently the Registrar/Chief Executive with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM). She previously held the role of Consulting Partner with HR Tools Ltd, a human resource consultancy firm based in Nigeria. Prior to this, she held a variety of senior executive HR Management roles in the United Kingdom over a 20year period and with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), including Director, Strategy, Advocacy & Stakeholder Relations, Director, Membership Development and Head, Consultancy and Research with CIPM, Nigeria.

She holds a Masters (MSc) degree in Human Resources Management from London South Bank University, United Kingdom, a post-graduate diploma also in Human Resource Management from University of West London, UK. For her first degree, she earned Bachelor of Arts Hons, in English from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), where she graduated with a second-class upper division.

36, Nnenna Oti (Professor), Vice Chancellor at Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Nnenna Nnannaya Oti is from Afikpo, Ebonyi State. A dignified and accomplished scholar, Nnenna is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

She transferred her services from UNN to FUTO 30 years ago. Her service in FUTO includes three cycles as the Head of Department of Soil Science and Technology, four years as Dean of Post Graduate School and Chairman, Committee of Deans. Her duties have also included membership of University Senate, joint Council/Senate committees, faculty and departmental boards and chairmanship of several committees.

In the governorship elections in Abia state and as INEC returning officer, she said “The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children”. This was her statement, even at the point uncertainty loomed in the hearts of the people of Abia state and well-wishers while awaiting the results of the election.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.” She stated firmly.

A Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Nnenna Oti is a Chartered Soil Scientist, member of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, member of the Soil Science Society of America, member of the Crop Science Society of America and member of the Agronomy Society of America and a host of others.

37, Florence Okoli, Group Managing Director of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited

Florence Okoli is the Group Managing Director of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, a diversified group of companies with assets and interests in energy, infrastructure and services.

Their main subsidiaries include FPSL (their security and logistics business), Erasko Energy (their energy and infrastructure business, and Eraskon Nigeria Limited (their lubricants and chemicals business).

Florence has 25 years of rich, varied, cross-functional, multi-industry experience spanning energy, telecommunications and advisory services with a strong focus on energy and infrastructural development.

Okoli possesses deep commercial experience, having played a lead commercial role in key gas monetisation projects and negotiations for Shell. She also played a pioneering lead commercial and advisory role through Shell’s leadership and participation in restructuring the Nigerian gas and power industry through the joint industry development and implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan (NGMP).

She commenced her professional experience in Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) and has worked in leading organisations such as MTN Nigeria Communications (as one of the pioneer staff), ExxonMobil and Shell.

She joined Eraskorp Nigeria Limited in October 2020 as Executive Director Commercial, and was appointed Group Managing Director a year later. In her current role as Group Managing Director of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, she is spearheading the organisational change and restructuring initiatives of the company towards greater efficiency and effectiveness, and the delivery of its growth strategy.

38, Victoria Ekhomu, Chairman/ CEO Transworld Security & President, School of Management & Security

Victoria Ekhomu is an ASIS Foundation Board of Trustee and past Chairman of the African Advisory council of ASIS International. She is the former Senior Regional Vice President of ASIS International Africa Group 11B – West, Central and North Africa, and the Managing Director of Trans-World Security Systems Ltd. She is also the executive vice-president of the School of Management and Security, Lagos. The School of Management & Security is the Africa representative for International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO ). IFPO is Headquartered in Naples Florida, U.S.

Victoria Ekhomu is board certified by The Professional Certification Board of ASIS International as a Certified Protection Professional (CPP), a Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO), an advanced management program holder and a physical security and counter-terrorism expert.

Ekhomu attended the University of Pittsburgh USA, (MPA 1986); the University of Lagos, (BA 1979). In September 2005, she earned the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) designation. She attended the Advanced Management Programme of the Lagos Business School (2001). She is a trustee of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) Nigeria Chapter. She listed as one of ‘Who’s Who in Finance and Industry’ and ‘Who’s Who in the World’. She is also a trustee of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria.

Ekhomu received the Women in Security Global Community Karen Marquez Honors Award, which celebrates a female security professional, who has over the years contributed to the security sector consistently.

She is a winner of the Bill Zalud memorial award for professional excellence and/or outstanding service/acts in the security profession by the IFPO.

39, Aisha Abubakar, Independent Non-Executive Director, Union Bank of Nigeria

Aisha Abubakar is an accomplished public sector administrator with over 30 years of professional working experience in public service and pension administration, investment banking, SME Finance/Rural enterprise development and micro-credit administration.

She currently serves as an independent non-executive director of the Board of Directors for Union Bank of Nigeria, where she executes her role as a board member providing oversight over the bank’s management and operations.

Prior to her appointment by Union Bank in 2021, she served in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet from 2015-2019. She was first appointed as the Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment (2015-2018) before going on to serve as the Honourable Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development (2018-2019) in the Federal Executive Council.

During her tenure in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Abubakar provided administrative guidance which saw her pioneer several progressive and innovative reforms toward national development. This included actively providing recommendations on industrialisation with particular emphasis on micro, small and medium enterprises development.

She also served as a member of several federal government committees and councils like the Nigeria Industrial Policy & Competitiveness Advisory Council, National Council Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, and Economic Management Team. As a minister, she focused on reforms in the Cotton, Textiles & Garment (CTG) sector serving as Vice Chair, of the committee on the implementation of the CTG Policy. Her renewed “Made in Nigeria Campaign” led to the pronouncement of Executive Order III (EOO3) to encourage local content in government procurement.

40, Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer at Optiva Capital Partners

Jane Kimemia is a Pan-African business leader with combined 23 years’ experience in financial services and development finance across a broad spectrum of client segments including consumer banking, commercial banking, and covering product propositions from transactional banking, lending and wealth management. In the last 4 years, she has been heavily involved in work in development finance and investments across east, west and southern Africa dealing with partnerships, liaisons with private companies and government institutions on structuring of transactions and execution of projects at national and local government levels.

Her expertise is in general management, with distinct competence in building and establishing sustainable business propositions from scratch, building and nurturing high performing teams hence raising the profile of the teams and business. She has responsibility for visibility, contribution and quality of output.

Jane brings a unique and comprehensive perspective that is a combination of financial services and development finance with understanding of economies across Africa and sectors driving economic growth. She is also involved in fund raising activities for commercial high impact projects addressing Sustainable Development Goals and in the management of the partnerships.

Furthermore, Jane is passionate about development and working with institutions and teams that provide support in financing and capacity building to spur economic growth and sustainable transformation across economies in Africa.

She founded ‘Everlasting Foundation’, a not for profit organisation focused on mentoring and supporting young people from Kibera, one of the largest informal settlement areas in sub Saharan Africa. This has grown into a formidable movement of young people committed to making the right choices, peer mentorship circles and being a force for good in the society.

41, Bisi Adeyemi, CEO at DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Bisi is passionate about good governance and is proud to lead a team of very passionate professional men and women driven by a common goal to be the preferred.

She joined DCSL with a charge to turn-around the fortunes of the company and create a distinct brand identity from its then parent Firm – Deloitte. DCSL under her leadership working with an amazing team, has recorded significant success in this regard, with an impressive and very diverse client portfolio and emergence as a market leader in the corporate services and governance space.

She serves as an Expert-In-Resident at the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University and was appointed Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ in November 2022, having previously served on the Executive Council. Bisi is passionate about getting more women on corporate boards and other positions of leadership. She is also committed to supporting efforts to bridge the gender gap in STEM professions and bring more women into tech.

Bisi is a thought-leader on corporate governance and she facilitates Board level training on the subject as well as strategic leadership.

She serves as the 17th President and Chairman of Council at the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce.

42, Folake Soetan, CEO at Ikeja Electric

Folake is a business executive leader with over 22 years’ professional experience in the management of start-ups, sales and marketing, change management and over 14 years’ in leadership roles. She has a proven track record of successful transformation of struggling businesses into growing, competitive and profitable companies, and her experience spans the aviation, oil and gas, and power sectors.

Folake is a Board member of the Women in Energy Network, an association established to provide a platform for women that work across the energy industry value chain.

Currently the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric Plc, the largest privately run distribution company in sub-Saharan Africa, and the foremost in Nigeria by revenue and innovation. She oversees the ongoing transformation which has earned the company remarkable recognition.

Her core belief is teamwork and collaborative leadership. The focus is always on building, leading high performing teams and cultivating a culture of professionalism and results oriented to accelerate growth.

43, Foluke Oyeleye, Director at Honeywell Group Limited

Foluke Oyeleye is a Nigerian-born business leader and author, known for her deep experience in corporate governance across the telecommunications, financial, FMCG and Oil & Gas sectors. She has over 25 years of work experience in these industries and notably serves on the leadership and Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group’s subsidiary, NGX Limited, as Non-Executive Director.

She currently works as a Director at Honeywell Group, a conglomerate of companies with operations across the food and agro-allied, real estate, infrastructure, energy and services sectors. She oversees operations of the Group’s corporate office as well as its international operations. Under her leadership, the Group works to ensure regulatory compliance in all of the international locations, liaising with regulatory bodies, banks and local authorities and exploring partnerships and opportunities.

Foluke studied Social Sciences, with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Durham in 1995, and later acquired a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Harvard Business School in 2006. Shortly after graduating, she worked in financial services, and as an Associate at FCMB Capital Markets (CSL Stockbrokers).

Following her MBA, she worked at Telecgsm Limited, a mobile services company and the largest distributors of Nokia mobile phones in West Africa, with operations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. In her role as Director, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and subsequently, Operations Director, she was instrumental in setting up the first Nokia service centre in West Africa and rolling out franchise stores across the continent.

Previously, she worked at Econet (now Airtel Nigeria), as National Manager, Retail and Service Centres and was part of the 7-person team who conceptualised and developed the company’s business plan, identified an operator, and successful bid for a $285m national wireless service provider license in 2001.

Foluke currently serves as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of First Registrars and Investor Services Limited; and previously, as Non-Executive Director, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO). She is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Nigeria and is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria and United Kingdom (IoD UK).

She has authored three books to celebrate notable Nigerians under Tani Series, a publishing company set up to share creative African stories.

44, Jumoke Awolumate, Chief Executive Officer at Sceptre Advisory

Jumoke Awolumate is a highly motivated and skilled professional with extensive experience in business strategy, finance, investment, and marketing. Jumoke holds a Master’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Ibadan. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, and an Authorised Dealing Clerk at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

She holds an Executive MBA from the Lagos Business School (an affiliate of IESE Business School), a Diploma in International Entrepreneurship from Yale School of Management, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Finance from the University of Middlesex.

Jumoke is currently working on a doctoral programme in business administration at the Lagos Business School, with a specialisation in organisational behaviour. She is an honorary member of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the International Business Honors Society.

Jumoke has over 25 years’ work experience, the last twenty of which involved leading diverse teams. As Group Head for Strategy and Shared Services, she was in charge of putting strategy into action with overall responsibility for the human resource function, brand, customer service, internal controls, and information technology. In this role, she worked with various consultants to conduct strategy retreats, coaching, mentoring, capacity development, and change management.

She was Managing Director of Meristem Capital Limited and left that role to lead Integrated Dairies Limited (manufacturers of farmfresh yogurt and milk brands) through a strategic turnaround. Now, Jumoke helps and grows indigenous businesses through her company, Sceptre Advisory Services Limited.

45, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Group CEO/MD of TVC Communications

Victoria Abiola Ajayi is the new Group CEO/MD of TVC Communications. She is a seasoned business executive and chartered accountant. She wears multiple hats as a career professional, an entrepreneur and a socialpreneur. She is the founder of the leading multistore and electronic gift card company, Emerald Cards Solutions. She is also the author of the book, The Precision-Led Woman, A Definitive Guide To Landing Leadership Positions.

Victoria is an elected member of the global governing council of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), where she serves on the Remuneration Committee. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and The Society for Corporate Governance , Nigeria. She also currently serves on the Advisory Board of a gender finance and impact investment Fintech.

Victoria is a staunch advocate for women’s leadership. Her desire to see women rise to the uppermost echelons of their career led to the establishment of an Accounting Women’s Network where she is actively involved in encouraging, engaging, and equipping women to develop their capacity for executive and strategic leadership. She is a mentor to many women aspiring to have a career in finance through a structured mentoring programme within her network. As a gender equality proponent and supporter of SDG 5, she founded (WIBA), Women Inclusive Boardroom Africa, a social enterprise that aims to develop a pipeline of middle and senior level women ready for the boardroom.

She is an ardent promoter of financial inclusion and financial literacy. Through her free financial wellness workshops, she helps individuals and staff of various organisations understand how to create a personal financial plan and meet their long term financial goals using a 3-step model she developed.

Victoria has an MBA from IESE Business School, Spain, a Master’s in Financial Management from Liverpool John Moores University, U.K. and a BSc. (Hons) in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University. She is also an alumnus of executive programmes at Cambridge Judge Business School & Harvard Business School.

46, Weyinmi Eribo, Director General, Women Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (WCCIMA)

Weyinmi Eribo is a highly experienced business leader with almost 15 years of progressive multisectoral expertise spanning oil and gas, extractives, impact investing with a focus on gender, international development, non-profit management, financial inclusion, agribusiness and entrepreneurship. She holds certifications as a lead auditor and business development service provider and has built proficiency in critical areas such as strategy development, operations management, policy and systems development, building strategic partnerships to drive enterprise growth and is passionate about promoting women’s economic inclusion.

Throughout her career and entrepreneurial journey, Weyinmi has established herself as an industry leader and trusted leadership advisor. She has been involved in numerous significant national and international projects that have played a vital role in the development of both public and private sector institutions.

Weyinmi’s educational background includes an ongoing Masters in International Business from SOAS, University of London, a certificate in entrepreneurial management from the Enterprise Development Centre, a certificate in nonprofit leadership from Lagos Business School, a certificate in entrepreneurship in emerging economies from HarvardX, a certificate in Global Governance from the European school of leadership, a certificate in gender mainstreaming in Development from MDF, Netherlands, a Bachelors degree in Geology, from Delta State University, along with several other qualifications.

Weyinmi is an Acumen West Africa ’22 fellow, a StartingBloc ’19 social innovation fellow and Regional Chair, West Africa Alumni, a World Bank Scholar, Orange Knowledge Program Scholar, a Cherie Blair Foundation Alumni.

47, Helen Emore (PhD), Managing Director at Scientia Partners

Helen Emore (PhD) is Managing Director at Scientia Partners. She is an entrepreneurship and innovation business development executive with over 30 years post graduate experience.

She has worked with major international non-governmental organisations, national and multinational corporates across multiple sectors in project management, marketing & corporate communications, enterprise and infrastructure development (special economic zones, industrial & business parks and power projects), manufacturing, real estate, not for profits and the public sectors.

Helen is also the Founder of Aunty Helen Foods Processing Limited. She has served as Chairperson of Techquest STEM Academy and is also a non-executive director at Courteville Plc.

She is also currently a non-executive director and chairperson Board committee for nominations and governance at STACO Insurance Plc. Helen speaks regularly on local and international platforms as a keynote speaker, facilitator and trainer.

She is an International Finance Corporation (IFC) Business Edge/Learning and Performance Institute United Kingdom (LPI, UK), certified trainer and adjunct faculty at the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, where she is a business advisory consultant and lecturer on Business Development & Enterprise Governance.

Emore has trained 10,000+ entrepreneurs both virtually and in-person, and coached 100+ entrepreneurs to grow their ventures in to multi-million-naira businesses. Helen is an expert judge on acceleration and incubation programmes across Africa.

48, Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser on Health to the Governor of Lagos state

Kemi is a cabinet member in Lagos State as the Special Adviser on Health to the Governor of Lagos State.

She was a Commissioner at the Lagos State Health Service Commission (2015 – 2023), tasked with the recruitment and training of all health personnel in 27 Lagos state general hospitals.

She is the Founder and Managing Director of Alfo Healthcare Initiative, an NGO dedicated to the promotion of quality health care for underprivileged women and children.

A Cancer Nurse Specialist with over 25 years’ experience, she holds a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration and a Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, USA. Professionally registered in both the US and UK, Kemi Ogunyemi has been at the fore front of cancer care and the promotion of healthcare services in the US, UK and Nigeria.

She is a nurse consultant for Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center and specialist hospital, a world class one-stop cancer care center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kemi Ogunyemi is also a public speaker and has been invited to conferences and events to enlighten and create awareness in the promotion of the well woman.

As a trainer, Kemi Ogunyemi has successfully implemented the training of all employees in the secondary health facilities in Lagos state in customer service and attitudinal change.

49, Tokunboh George-Taylor, Founder/CEO, Skot Communications

Tokunboh George-Taylor is an accomplished communications Leader with over 30 years of experience in creating, managing, and sustaining communication programmes at local, regional, and global levels. She is the Founder and CEO of Skot Communications, a company she established following a business and asset transfer of global strategic communications consultancy, Hill+Knowlton Nigeria (H+K), where she served as the pioneering Managing Director since 2015.

Before both stints, she spent over 14 years heading the Corporate Services and Corporate Communications divisions as part of the Group Leadership Council at Oando Plc, an integrated Energy Group.

Tokunboh’s expertise spans executive development and trainings, internal and external communications, advocacy, strategic guidance, stakeholder engagement, and campaign development across diverse sectors.

She is an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin, USA and active member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), Public Relations Association UK (PRCA), and the Institute of Directors (IOD). Additionally, Tokunboh is a fellow of the Africa Leadership Initiative-West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

50, Oghogho Effiom, Africa Regional Director, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)

With over 22 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, Oghogho Effiom is a highly respected leader who has made a significant impact on the industry. As the domestic gas business opportunity manager for SPDC, Oghogho is responsible for integrating technical and commercial gas projects maturation to support Nigeria’s gas utilisation aspiration. She oversees the governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement, and budget alignment of the gas projects, ensuring gas is delivered to domestic markets in an efficient and effective manner.

Oghogho is the Africa Regional Director, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a not-for-profit professional association with more than 127,000 members in 145 countries engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas and related energy resources.

Oghogho is a highly decorated professional with multiple awards recognising her outstanding achievements in the industry, such as the 100 most influential women in the oil and gas industry in Africa, the international professional Grit award, the SPE regional service award, and the woman in offshore and maritime award.

Effiom is a Chartered Director (C.Dir.) and a WIMBOARD fellow, reflecting her commitment to excellence and professional development. Her impressive background, technical expertise, and leadership abilities have cemented her status as a true industry leader and an inspiration to many aspiring professionals in the field.