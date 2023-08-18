Bukunmi Fapohunda – Executive Director, Quantum Fund Management Limited

Bukunmi Fapohunda is the Executive Director of Quantum Fund Management Limited. Before her appointment as the Executive Director, she was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at same.

Prior to this, she started off as the Head of Compliance where she seamlessly set up and automated all the processes for all the departments and deployed all the ERPs successfully. Under her leadership, the departments have been tremendously efficient.

Fapohunda is a seasoned and passionate finance professional who has championed several huge and laudable projects and executed them successfully.

She joined Quantum Fund Management Limited from Deloitte where she worked in the Enterprise Risk Services department. Thereafter, she joined the Financial Services Industry department.

Bukunmi has provided excellent service for large banks, corporations, and retail clients across the different stages of her career. She has been a tremendous asset to international organisations; she managed and maintained a great relationship with these clients while providing valuable and insightful financial advice to these clients.

Over the years, Bukunmi has demonstrated strong strategic leadership delivering cutting edge innovations and solutions. She currently sits on the Board of seven companies where she has made valuable, significant and strategic contributions to the growth of these companies. She is the Audit Committee Chairperson of four of these companies and has made remarkable and laudable feats in each of these companies.

Bukunmi Fapohunda is a multi-skilled finance professional with over seventeen years’ experience, which has been spent as a finance business professional. She possesses cutting-edge knowledge in financial control and management, risk management, treasury management, investment management, strategy development and implementation, corporate governance, corporate finance, internal audit and controls, accounting, auditing and financial advisory.

She holds a BSc (First Class Honors) in Business Administration from Babcock University, Ogun State, Nigeria, an MBA (First Class Honors/Magna Cum Laude) with specialisation in Corporate Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA and a DBA (First Class Honors/ Magna Cum Laude) with specialisation in Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).

Between 2020 till 2023 (date), Bukunmi has served as the Chairperson of the Corporate Finance Certification Sub-Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and as a Board member of Corporate Finance Management Faculty (CFMF) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on a volunteer basis.