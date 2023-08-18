Bukunmi Fapohunda – Executive Director, Quantum Fund Management Limited

Bukunmi Fapohunda is the Executive Director of Quantum Fund Management Limited. Before her appointment as the Executive Director, she was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at same.
Prior to this, she started off as the Head of Compliance where she seamlessly set up and automated all the processes for all the departments and deployed all the ERPs successfully. Under her leadership, the departments have been tremendously efficient.
Fapohunda is a seasoned and passionate finance professional who has championed several huge and laudable projects and executed them successfully.
She joined Quantum Fund Management Limited from Deloitte where she worked in the Enterprise Risk Services department. Thereafter, she joined the Financial Services Industry department.
Bukunmi has provided excellent service for large banks, corporations, and retail clients across the different stages of her career. She has been a tremendous asset to international organisations; she managed and maintained a great relationship with these clients while providing valuable and insightful financial advice to these clients.
Read also: Oluwafunke Adeoye, providing access to justice for the underserved
Over the years, Bukunmi has demonstrated strong strategic leadership delivering cutting edge innovations and solutions. She currently sits on the Board of seven companies where she has made valuable, significant and strategic contributions to the growth of these companies. She is the Audit Committee Chairperson of four of these companies and has made remarkable and laudable feats in each of these companies.
Bukunmi Fapohunda is a multi-skilled finance professional with over seventeen years’ experience, which has been spent as a finance business professional. She possesses cutting-edge knowledge in financial control and management, risk management, treasury management, investment management, strategy development and implementation, corporate governance, corporate finance, internal audit and controls, accounting, auditing and financial advisory.
She holds a BSc (First Class Honors) in Business Administration from Babcock University, Ogun State, Nigeria, an MBA (First Class Honors/Magna Cum Laude) with specialisation in Corporate Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA and a DBA (First Class Honors/ Magna Cum Laude) with specialisation in Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA.
She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).
Between 2020 till 2023 (date), Bukunmi has served as the Chairperson of the Corporate Finance Certification Sub-Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and as a Board member of Corporate Finance Management Faculty (CFMF) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on a volunteer basis.
SOME OF THE AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #850,000
Toyota Avalon #700,000
Toyota Avensis #650,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #350,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Camry spider 950,000
Toyota Corolla le #500,000/#850,000. Corolla S, XLE
Toyota FJ Cruiser #1.1M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #670,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000/#950,000/#1.4m
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #1.2M
Dyna Truck 900,000
TIPPER head 6mill
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.