Bethel Ehikioya is a transformational leader and a dynamic force in the realms of real estate, women’s empowerment, and personal development. She has dedicated her life to helping individuals and communities build generational wealth, achieve purpose-driven success, and unlock their full potential.

As the executive director of Ehikings Real Estate and Construction Company, a company that has been in the real estate industry for over two decades, Ehi-Kings Real Estate is one of the largest, most successful independent real estate agencies in Nigeria. Each year, they trade over 100 properties and manage over 500 rented properties. More Nigerians entrust Ehi-Kings with their real estate needs in Lagos, Abuja, Benin City and other parts of Africa. “Our Mission is to help actualise your dream house that seemed impossible and also to provide guidance for our investors to have good returns on their real estate investments.” Bethel said.

Bethel has spearheaded innovative projects that have redefined investment opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate landscape. Her expertise in strategic real estate investments has guided countless individuals and families towards financial independence, making her a trusted name in the industry.

A passionate educator and mentor, Bethel founded the Millionaire Realtor Academy, a premier training platform that has empowered hundreds of real estate professionals to start, grow, and sustain thriving careers—often with minimal upfront capital. Through her proven strategies and actionable insights, she has turned aspiring realtors into high-achieving industry leaders.

Her influence extends beyond real estate. As the founder and convener of the Prolific Woman Trybe, she has created a transformative platform dedicated to mentorship, financial literacy, and unlocking potential for women. Having experienced what it means to wait on the sidelines for her own moment to exhale, Bethel turned her personal journey into a movement. Through the Trybe, she inspires women to overcome barriers, embrace their unique strengths, and step boldly into leadership and purpose.

Bethel is also an accomplished author, with transformative works like ‘While in the Waiting Room’ and ‘The Millionaire Realtor’—books that empower readers with the tools for personal and professional success.

Bethel Ehikioya is on a mission to inspire purpose-driven action, empower communities, and build legacies that endure. She believes in the power of mindset transformation, collaboration, and strategic investments to unlock opportunities and achieve greatness.

Bethel Ehikioya is not just a leader—she is a movement. Her work reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence, empowerment, and innovation, inspiring countless individuals to achieve their dreams and leave lasting legacies.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

Share