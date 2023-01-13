Ayesha Ofori – Founder/CEO, PropElle

Ayesha Ofori is a known expert in the financial investment and property sectors. Ayesha previously held roles in Morgan Stanley’s real estate investing and investment banking teams, and at Goldman Sachs, where she was an Executive Director and Private Wealth Adviser to ultra-high net worth individuals, managing over $500m of client assets.

Ayesha has worked with high-net-worth individuals who seek to invest in residential property, and she has helped to empower historically underrepresented groups, by supporting them to achieve financial independence through property investment.

In 2019, she launched PropElle Network and the Black Property Network community driven businesses, that focuses on women and minority groups respectively, democratising property investment and helping those who need it most to build stable financial futures.

In 2022, Ayesha pivoted PropElle Network and created PropElle – the one-stop shop investment platform for women, backed by Google.

PropElle is an evolution of PropElle Network. After listening to the thousands of members in PropElle Network, PropElle was born, and the platform goes way beyond just property investment.

PropElle is a female focused financial investment platform, designed to get women investing more regularly and building wealth. Statistics show that women don’t invest as much as they need to. PropElle’s mission is to change this.

Built on three core pillars: Community, education and investment, PropElle empowers women to invest and build wealth, their way.

Ayesha has received many awards and accolades for her work. She is one of Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35, she won the Women of the Future Award, was named one of ’15 Women of the Future you need to know’ by The Telegraph newspaper, one of ’30 of the UK’s most inspiring entrepreneurs’ by Business Leader, a RESI Trailblazer by Property Week, one of BisNow’s ’46 Women in Real Estate Who Crushed It In 2019′, winner of the ‘Black British Business Awards Entrepreneur Rising Star of the year 2020’ and named one of ‘Imperial College London’s Emerging Alumni Leaders in 2020’.

Ayesha has featured in multiple publications including The Telegraph, The Financial Times, The Voice Newspaper, Property Week, Business Leader and others. She is a prominent speaker on bridging the gap between women and financial investment savviness, female financial empowerment, property investment and financial investments. She speaks frequently at leading organisations and has been a keynote speaker at Google and spoken at London Tech Week, for the Financial Times, BBC, KPMG, London Business School and others.

Ayesha holds an MSci in Physics from Imperial College London and an MBA from London Business School (with exchange at Columbia Business School).