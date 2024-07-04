Amina Aminu Dorayi, Senior Country Director at Pathfinder International

Amina Aminu Dorayi is a physician and public health professional with 17 years’ extensive experience in designing and managing health system and sustainable development programmes aimed at improving the health and well-being of women, girls and communities. She is currently the Nigeria Country Director at Pathfinder International where she provides overall strategic leadership and oversees the programmatic and operational management of Pathfinder activities in Nigeria.

For 65 years, Pathfinder has supported women, young people, and communities by expanding access to sexual and reproductive health care and opening the door to opportunities to thrive.

Today, Pathfinders live and work in more than 20 countries in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, building trusted networks of reproductive health services for millions of people around the world every year. They are steadfast in their conviction that all people, regardless of where they live, have the right to decide whether and when to have children, to exist free from fear and stigma, and to lead the lives they choose.

Prior to Amina’s role as Country Director, she served as a Technical Director at the USAID-funded Sustaining Health Outcomes through the Private Sector Plus (SHOPS Plus) project and a Senior Technical Advisor for Abt Associates. She was also the Associate Deputy National Program Manager and Director of Service Delivery at the DFID-funded Partnership for Transforming Health Systems Phase II (PATHS2) project.

Amina served as the Employee Advisory Committee (EAC) Representative for the Africa Region of Abt Associates. She is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria and the American Public Health Association. Amina is also an Independent Review Panel member for the Internet Society Foundation, where she reviews, rates and recommends funding applications for the foundation.

Recently, Pathfinder International in collaboration with Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria and Nigerian Cancer Society announced their support for Kano, Kaduna and Lagos states to enhance HPV vaccine awareness and uptake through education and information campaigns, outreaches, media and community engagement.

According to Amina, “As part of our next steps, we will continue to support scale-up of interventions, work closely with local organisations to build capacity to sustain efforts and document our learnings for future planning and implementation.”

Amina Aminu Dorayi holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria and a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from the University of Liverpool, UK. She has also attended various national and international professional development courses, including one on Project Management in Global Health from the University of Washington and Improving Quality of Health Services at Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.