Amauche Chidozie, Managing Consultant, Helena Frey Limited

Amauche Chidozie is a blend of gift, skill, strength and grace. A lawyer, mediator and dedicated human resource professional, Amauche combines her legal background and highly robust psychological and people-skills to bring usable value to the world of work impacting directly on behaviour governance, development and peak performance for individuals and organisations in both private and public sectors.

Amauche is the managing consultant of Helena Frey Limited. The company is a human capital development company dedicated to building a balanced and functional workforce capable of meeting the challenges of the world of work both personally and professionally.

A pragmatic and perceptive personality, Amauche is an ardent believer in the ingenuity of the human person and what can be produced. Her philosophy is that:

“Everyone regardless of age, background and orientation has the capacity to create value and transcend challenges by pitching their tent in continuous learning, unlearning, relearning and changing self to live, thrive and leave a legacy” she says.

Her fascination about the ingenuity of the human person, behaviour, capabilities and need for progress at every level has been very core for her in her personal and professional observations and findings.

Amauche started her career as a legal counsel in a commercial law firm after which she proceeded to a career in the people side of the business. Her experience spans consulting, luxury and power services industries.

Amauche holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) from University of Nigeria (Enugu Campus), a Barrister at Law Degree (B.L) from the Nigerian Law School and a Master’s degree (MSc) in Managing Organisational Performance from Cranfield University, United Kingdom and Career Advisory Certificate from University of California San Diego (Extension), USA. As a mediator with expertise and focus in employment and workplace dispute resolution, an accredited Strategic Workforce Planner (SWP), Analytics Talent Manager (ATM), a certified Psychometric Assessment Tester and interpreter, she has over the years incorporated insights from these disciplines in all her talent management practices.

She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and belongs to several professional and social bodies- British Psychological Society (BPS) UK, National Association of Workforce Development Professional, U.S.A (NAWDP), Nigerian Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC), Michael Imodu Institute of Labour Studies (MIILS) and Ikoyi Club 1938.

When her professional life is not in line, she loves to play tennis, badminton, enjoys reading, watching football, movies, travelling, dancing and spending quality time with friends and family.

