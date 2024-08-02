Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju (PhD), Chairman of the board, I-Train Africa

Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju is a multipotentialite, excelling as an educator, coach, academic, entrepreneur, SDGs and global opportunities expert.

Having served as an UNLEASH Ambassador in both 2021 and 2022, as well as the UPG sustainability leader of 2021, Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju’s remarkable journey includes securing over 35 global opportunities such as grants, awards, business labs, innovation labs, and fellowships that have taken her across 5 continents. Her impact extends to training over 40,000 youths across Africa, equipping them with knowledge on SDGs and the path to global opportunities through her programmes.

African youths, women and professionals are her passion, and how 10,000,000 of them get up skilled, become relevant to the 21st-century workforce, become globally visible, advance their careers, and arrive at the global stage by 2030 is her mission.

She is an academic with a B.Sc, MSc, and PhD in Chemistry, and taught at University for two years. She moved on to serve as the Design Lead for the ‘My Body My Planet’ programme at the Natural History Museum of London (NHM) in 2022, and later to serve as the Global Programme Coordinator at the Museum For the United Nations (UN Live) on the ‘Global We’ programme. (Both remotely).

Aderinsola has several certifications in innovation and skills, and has graced several stages (home and abroad) to deliver life-changing and clarity giving talks and training.

If asked to define herself in one word, she says it will be: Educator.

At the helm of the Global Mentorship Conference, an annual event uniting youths, women, and professionals across Africa, Aderinsola orchestrated the inaugural edition that reached over 800,000 people. The event saw participation from 40+ African countries, with 14,000+ registered attendees and 35 speakers hailing from 25+ nations.

Renowned for her impactful speaking engagements and mentorship, Adio-Adepoju inspires and empowers her audience to achieve clarity, direction, and tangible results.

I-Train Africa Foundation is a non-profit that focuses on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth).

As the founder of I-Train Africa, her vision revolves around cultivating a generation of African youths armed with the knowledge, skills, and direction to shape a promising future.

Their organisation was established with a visionary purpose – to bridge the skills, knowledge, and information gap lacking in formal education but needed in the 21st-century labour market. They do this by equipping African youth, women, and professionals with the clarity, information, knowledge, skills, and networks they need to thrive and become global citizens.