Adeola Folorunso, Director of Care, Saskatchewan Health Authority

Adeola Folorunso is a global health advocate and health programme moderator/planner. Adeola promotes effective use of health policies and culturally appropriate programmes in improving health programmes and mental health.

At age 16, she presented in a community outreach programme on the importance of self-confidence and self-esteem to over 1000 teenagers and young adults. In 2023, she organised a summit on postpartum depression were guests and experts were in attendance. She has been invited to speak at various events on issues impacting mental health, maternal health and DEI. Adeola utilises various evidence-based approaches in her roles as a healthcare provider, mentor, moderator and programme planner.

Adeola Folorunso started her career in Nigeria as a registered nurse since 2010 before relocating to Canada in 2011 to embark on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, where she graduated with distinction in 2015.

Adeola earned her Master of Health Administration (MHA) degree from the University of Regina, Canada, in 2020. Her achievement was marked by distinction—an acknowledgment of her exceptional dedication and expertise in healthcare administration.

Currently, Adeola is on a remarkable academic journey, pursuing her second master’s degree. This time, it’s in international public health (MPH), a field that transcends borders and tackles global health challenges.

As an MHA graduate, Adeola is equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate complex healthcare systems, manage resources, and drive positive change within organisations.

Her expertise extends to planning community outreach programmes, where she ensures that health initiatives reach those who need them most. As a mentor, Adeola shares her knowledge and passion with others, inspiring the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Driven by her unwavering commitment to humanity, Adeola established Matermental, an NGO, whose mission is to address the multifaceted factors impacting health and well-being across diverse populations. Matermental envisions a world where health is accessible to all, impacting lives across the spectrum. Through a people-focused approach, they empower men, women, children, and healthcare leaders with transformative solutions.

In 2023, she orchestrated the ‘Beyond Baby Blue’ summit. This event focused on postpartum depression, a critical mental health issue affecting new mothers. Over 250 participants registered for the programme, including experts from Nigeria and the United States. Adeola’s summit provided a platform for free mental health screening services, valuable health information, and resources. Psychologists, midwives, and mental health nurse practitioners collaborated to support attendees during this transformative event.

Adeola is a certified healthcare executive with the Canadian College of Health Leaders in Ottawa and licensed to practice as a registered nurse in Canada, New-York and California. Adeola has won numerous awards both in Nigeria and Canada.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.