Adenike Ibirogba: MD/CEO Nikky Taurus Nigeria Limited

Adenike Ibirogba is a Lagos based lawyer, transporter and logistics expert. Her flexibility, self-motivation and integrity is the drive behind her successes in the ever-challenging transportation business in the country.

Adenike Ibirogba graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Law and Politics from the University of Keele, United Kingdom in 1984 and a master’s degree also in law from the University of London. After a brief stint working with B.O Benson law firm as a law associate, in 1995, she founded Nikky Taurus Nigeria Limited, a transportation and leasing company where she presently works as the Managing Director.

Nikky Taurus Nigeria Limited is a dynamic organisation registered in Nigeria to provide transportation services through vehicle hire and leasing, fleet management, logistics consultancy, support services and manpower recruitment services. Nikky Taurus has consistently positioned itself as a strong and reliable brand, specialising in vehicle hire and leasing in Nigeria and within the ECOWAS sub region. The Company currently has over 400 vehicles in its fleet and a workforce of over 350 staff.

Tasked with providing excellence through the leasing of vehicles, her passion, inter-personal skills and communication proficiency has led her to repeatedly prove her ability to deliver strong and sustained results. She has indeed met and exceeded corporate goals and challenges in the world of transportation.

The scope of her experience has spanned various aspects of transportation and leasing including short hires, fleet management, logistics, with innovative technologies and robust operational management.

Throughout her career, she has established a strong network of contacts in small and large firms such as Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Total E&P Nigeria, MRS PLC, Statoil Nigeria Limited, Airtel Networks Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria PLC, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, Ardova PLC and various educational institutions.

Adenike enjoys mentoring young professionals to become business minded and financially independent. As a WIMBIZ associate, she has organised various workshops, seminars and events to encourage business acumen.

Through her business, she has sponsored the Next Titans Nigeria, an entrepreneurial reality show for 4 years churning out the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs. Ibirogba successes in the last 30 years in business has been based on the core values of excellence, honesty, professionalism, and dedication, a strong principle on which her business is structured.

Leveraging with an ever-expanding portfolio of certifications including Member Chartered Institute of Transport & Logistics United Kingdom (MILT), Member of Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators (MICMC) and an alumna of Lagos Business School, she is a board member of Special Olympics Nigeria and also a board member of Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria to name but few.