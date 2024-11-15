Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour (SAN), Managing Partner at Doyin Rhodes-Vivour & Co

Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour (SAN) is a British chevening scholar, chartered arbitrator and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb). She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981, took Silk in 2019 and is a Notary Public of Nigeria.

She has practiced law for over four decades and has very significant experience in international and domestic arbitration in both institutional and ad hoc proceedings, and across a wide range of industries including corporate, construction, infrastructure projects, energy, maritime, banking /finance involving complex issues.

She has acted as counsel in various arbitration proceedings and has received various recognitions including listing by Africa Arbitration Academy as one of the ‘Africa’s 30 Arbitration Powerlist’ of year 2020, 2021 and 2022, distinguished arbitrator of the year 2020 by Arbitrator Intelligence and recognised in Who is Who Legal, Expert Guides and Women in Business Law (Commercial Arbitration) as a top commercial arbitration practitioner. Her expertise has been recognised in publications such as the arbitration chapter of ‘Who’s Who Legal Nigeria,’ ‘GAR Who’s Who Legal’ and ‘Guide to the World’s Leading Commercial Arbitration Experts’ (Expert Guide) as one of the pre-eminent professionals in the world. She is listed on the panel of various international and domestic arbitration and ADR institutions.

Adedoyin is a Managing Partner at Doyin Rhodes-Vivour & Co. The law firm is one of the leading law firms in Nigeria and was established in 1997 in collaboration with the law firm of A.M.O Akande established in 1967. They provide high quality legal service whilst effectively meeting and anticipating the existing and potential needs of their clients.

Adedoyin is a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration and the ICC Commission on Arbitration and ADR. She is a past chairperson, CIArb Nigeria Branch (2016-2019). She is a member of ArbitralWomen and a member of the international steering committee of the Equal Representation in Arbitration (ERA) pledge. She was the pioneer president of the ‘Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria.’

She has held significant roles in various international and domestic arbitral organisations including being a member of the court of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), The Hague, Netherlands (2010 – 2016) pursuant to her nomination by Nigeria. Adedoyin is a member of the World Bank Group Sanctions Board. She is listed on the panel of arbitrators of the ‘International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes.’

She has written several articles on Arbitration/ADR and regularly delivers papers at international and domestic conferences and training events. She is the author of the book titled: ‘Commercial Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria through the Cases’ Published by LexisNexis.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

