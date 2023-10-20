Adaku Ufere, Chief of Party, USAID & Power Africa West Africa Energy Program at Deloitte

Adaku Ufere is an award-winning energy, gender and development expert, with extensive experience in designing and delivering large, complex development projects in the energy sector in Africa, establishing effective and trusted relationships with senior members of government and key counterparts and managing projects with demonstrated excellence in program development, budgeting, implementation, communications, knowledge management, capacity building, monitoring & evaluation and reporting.

As a team leader, she works to ensure the growth and development of a high-performing culture and provide a continued focus on learning and development.

Ufere has unparalleled sub-Saharan African experience, having lived and worked in Nigeria, Ghana, South Sudan, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa, as well as advised governments, multinational and indigenous energy companies in over 30 African countries including: Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon, Mauritius, South Sudan, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, Sao Tome & Principe, Cameroon, Uganda, Congo-Brazzaville among others.

A respected energy expert, business consultant and leader, Adaku has worked with governments across sub-Saharan Africa to analyse national energy policies, address legal and regulatory constraints to investment across the energy sector and create legal and fiscal frameworks for major billion-dollar energy projects in Africa.

She is a Mandela Washington Fellow, an Obama Foundation Leader Africa and an exceptional alumni of the University of Aberdeen.

Ufere has also been awarded one of the 40 under 40 Leading Lawyers in Nigeria, Attorney of the Year at the African Legal Awards, Young African Professional of the Year and 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria, among others.

A respected international conference speaker and panelist, having spoken at conferences in Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom, she is also a prolific writer, with published articles in the field of energy, gender and project finance.

As an independent member and trustee, University of Aberdeen, she serves as a non-executive member of the governing body of the University, bringing an external perspective to the court’s deliberations and offering independent guidance on matters such as strategic planning, financial oversight, and governance.

As the Chief of Party for USAID and Power Africa’s West Africa Energy Program, Adaku provides operational and technical direction and leadership to a consortium of eight subcontractors and over 80 full and part-time staff, to advance energy policy and regulatory reform, accelerate investment, and increase power generation and access to electricity across 23 countries in West and Central Africa.

Adaku is also the founder of DAX Consult, and they provide legal and business advisory services to government and national oil companies, major and independent commercial oil companies, infrastructure companies, petrochemical producers, renewable energy companies, oil field service firms, private equity investors and sovereign wealth funds.