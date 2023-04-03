Temitope Olukunle accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Temitope Olukunle, founder and CEO of Outnovately Africa, an HR-tech startup, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches across the globe.

According to a statement, Olukunle was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience as a career coach who has assisted thousands of professionals to leverage the global gig economy.

“We are honored to welcome Temitope Olukunle into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Coaches Council.

“Our mission at Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” he stated.

Olukunle as a member of the council will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She’ll also connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.

In response to this admission, Olukunle said, she’s highly elevated to be among the league of top Coaches in the world.

“I’m deeply honored to be welcomed and admitted into the Forbes Coaches Council which is an incredible platform for globally-respected leading coaches across the world.

Read also: Eden A. Onwuka – Coach, consultant, author, member, Forbes Coaches Council

It is truly humbling to see that my years of coaching and HR consulting for businesses across diverse sectors; as well as a commitment to the growth and success of African Talents keeps attracting global recognition at the highest level. I am genuinely grateful to God for this privilege.” She said.

Giving insight into her experience the career entrepreneur stated, “As a career coach, she has trained thousands of professionals on how to position themselves in the global economy, secure international job opportunities, earn in foreign currencies from their home countries, level up their finance, monetize their skills, and create full-time digital career portfolios.”

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, a Certified Management Specialist from the London Graduate School, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, and a Certified SAFe Scrum Master. She is also a board of director at Rotary International.