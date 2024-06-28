Meet Tumilara Hassan, the product manager bridging gap between AI, product management

In the ever-evolving world of finance, product managers play a crucial role in shaping the customer experience. But with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new set of skills are becoming essential for success.

Tumilara Hassan, the head of mobile banking at Fast Credit, is at the forefront of this exciting intersection between AI and product management.

Hassan’s expertise lies in identifying areas where AI can be effectively integrated to enhance financial products.

At an event she recently, Hassan explored ways AI can be leveraged to develop and enhance financial products that better serve customers.

Hassan, a product manager with a deep interest in AI has spearheaded the creation of Product AI Connect, a dynamic initiative designed to foster a thriving community for knowledge sharing and networking among industry peers.

This platform aims to cultivate meaningful connections and collaboration opportunities to propel advancements in the field.

The event served as a showcase for the transformative potential of AI in product management. Attendees gained invaluable insights into the latest AI breakthroughs and their practical applications.

The gathering not only illuminated the significant advantages AI brings to product development and management but also emphasized the critical role community plays in driving technological innovation.

Hassan, who is rapidly gaining recognition as a thought leader within the tech industry, is paving the way for a future where AI and product management converge to generate groundbreaking solutions and achieve remarkable success.

Her unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment signifies a momentous step forward in the evolution of product management within the digital age.