Meet Idowu Omobola, entrepreneur building successful culinary business

In 2013, Idowu Omobola moved from a paid job to entrepreneurship, driven by her passion for creating impactful solutions.

She identified a critical need in the catering business and established Virid Food Concepts Limited, with the vision to not only provide sumptuous foods but also serve clients with a touch of excellence.

She was guided by a set of principles and values such as prioritising customers’ satisfaction and consistently delivering delightful culinary to clients in establishing the business.

“I’m guided by principles and values that have contributed significantly to the company’s success. These principles include, but are not limited to prioritising customer satisfaction and consistently delivering a delightful culinary experience,” she said.

Read also: Nigeria needs young entrepreneurs like Lawal Speaker

The Business Administration graduate from the University of Ilorin explained that the decision to specialise in party-oriented cuisines like jollof rice and fried rice was driven by her recognition of these dishes as staples in Nigeria and West African celebrations.

Idowu counsels upcoming culinary entrepreneurs to always be patient, update, and upskill themselves to thrive.

“Be patient to learn, update yourself by giving ears to what is happening in the cuisine world daily, and don’t be afraid of being creative without compromising quality and hygiene,” she said.

“These cuisines offer me the window to showcase the lively flavours and cultural importance of the region while also providing to the diverse tastes of clients,” she said.

Idowu said her experience working with United African Company (UAC) from 2001 to 2007 gave her some practical knowledge that helped her develop the concept to prioritise customer satisfaction by adhering to rigorous quality standards, delivering excellent customer service, and actively seeking feedback.

“Feedback from surveys, review platforms, and direct interactions is analysed and used for continuous improvement in menu items, service delivery, and overall customer experience,” she noted.

Moreover, in ensuring that the company consistently remains ahead of its competitors, the visionary businesswoman said beyond party jollof, the company presents a diverse range of rice dishes to cater to various preferences and dietary needs.

Read also: Africa Management Institute launches Nigeria office to bridge gap for entrepreneurs

From coconut rice to fried rice with vegetables and vegetarian jollof rice, the firm’s creativity stems from a profound understanding of flavours, providing both familiar and exciting options.

In the face of the prevailing cost of living crisis, Idowu said one of the challenges is the constant surge in the prices of goods and services which affects their service rate and strains customers from engaging in their services.

Besides, she cited logistical challenges which she described as inevitable in carrying out a successful catering business.

“Feeding a lot of people will always be a challenge that requires strategy and planning. Because the logistics can be so overwhelming, they can sometimes dominate the business,” she said.

In navigating the challenging business terrain, she said the company has thrived by fostering a collaborative work environment where team members are empowered to contribute and excel. Besides, she said she introduced healthier options, such as low-fat jollof rice, vegetarian dishes, and gluten-free options.

“To overcome these challenges, the company strengthened its relationships with suppliers, diversified sourcing channels, and implemented inventory management strategies to ensure consistent availability of high-quality ingredients.

“This proactive approach helped the company maintain its reputation for quality and reliability, ultimately strengthening the brand,” she explained.

In addition, Idowu disclosed that Virid Food Concepts employs a multi-faceted strategy to promote its brands, particularly party jollof.

According to the customer service expert, “Utilising social media, influencer marketing, targeted advertising, and public relations campaigns, the company actively participates in food festivals and community events, engaging with potential customers and showcasing its culinary expertise.”

Read also: Success belongs to entrepreneurs with vision, TriciaBiz reveals her key to thriving amid economic challenges

On the future plans and expansions of Virid Food Concepts, she said the ambition is to expand both within Nigeria and internationally.

“The company aims to open new outlets in major cities across Nigeria and explore opportunities to expand into neighbouring West African countries.

“Culinary innovation remains at the forefront of the company’s strategy, with a focus on developing new dishes that will delight existing customers and attract new ones,” she said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share