How Emmanuel Moses champions rise of no-code tech talents

In the early days of tech in Nigeria, securing a job meant you were either a software engineer or a product manager who knew how to write code to work in the industry.

Jobs in marketing – social media management, SEO specialist, and product marketing among others were not considered tech jobs. The tech industry in Nigeria, however, evolved and no-code jobs are now considered tech jobs in the ecosystem.

Among those supporting no-code talents to scale their careers in the country is Emmanuel Moses, a product marketing professional.

With half a decade experience in the marketing industry, Moses has dedicated the last couple of years to supporting no-code tech talents to scale through mentorship and training.

He has mentored over 1,000 up-and-coming marketing professionals at that time. His efforts have made him one of the most admired and sought-after marketing professionals in the field.

Moses was inspired to change the narrative for no-code tech practitioners by his own personal experience. “I had no mentor to guide me or share their experiences so I could easily navigate the complexities of digital marketing at the time and that inspired me.”

“It took me a while to figure out the aspect of marketing that I wanted to focus on,” he noted.

“It saddened me to see young talented individuals struggle to break into the field because they simply didn’t know where to look for the right learning resources or internship roles.”

To change this for others, Moses joined Treford as a facilitator to train others. “This motivated me to volunteer to become a facilitator at Treford, one of Nigeria’s biggest no-code platforms dedicated to training talents.”

“I believe by sharing my knowledge and expertise with new marketing professionals, I can help the next generation of marketing talents build a strong foundation and have a solid career in marketing.”

Also, the young entrepreneur wanted to build his own tech business from scratch. “I have always been fascinated by building a tech business from the ground up. I mean, watching the likes of Mark Zuckerburg build Facebook into a billion dollar company as a young adult was intriguing.”

In doing so he realised the power of marketing, especially for tech businesses and to support start-ups in the industry with their products, he took a course in digital marketing to upskill.

“No startup can grow and become profitable without deliberate, well-planned marketing efforts,” he said. “This led me to take my first course in digital marketing. I remember it vividly, it was a Google digital marketing certification,” he explained.

Renowned for his expertise in marketing, Moses said he’s on a mission to empower small enterprises with innovative strategies that will drive efficiency and success in a competitive marketplace.

Speaking on what has kept him motivated for over five years on his mission, the young entrepreneur noted that having the feeling of being able to contribute positively and drive growth and adoption for startups/companies that solve life problems, through his marketing efforts is second to none.

“Imagine seeing relevant metrics from 0 to 100, 1000, and then in millions. It’s fulfilling,” he noted.

Also, he added that the secret to keeping up and staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly growing industry is constant learning which has helped him remain motivated.

“People evolve in the way they are receptive to marketing, whether it is in the type of content they enjoy or the platforms they consume content on, you have to be open to learning and ready to adapt to these changes.”

On his advice to people looking to learn a no-code skills and start a career in marketing, he urged them to look for free mentorship and training platforms like Treford.

“These boot camps allow you to not just learn but build a strong network with other aspiring professionals like you,” he advised.