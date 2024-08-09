Young local entrepreneurs to benefit from Orange Corners Nigeria incubation hub

In a significant boost for young Nigerian entrepreneurs, a new incubation hub has been launched in Abeokuta, Ogun State, under the auspices of Orange Corners Nigeria.

This initiative aims to empower 100 innovative entrepreneurs across key sectors such as the circular economy, agriculture, health, renewable energy, technology, and water solutions. The hub is expected to drive job creation and economic development in Ogun State over the next five years by equipping young entrepreneurs to develop local solutions.

The hub was unveiled by Adebola Sofela, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment in Ogun State, representing the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, alongside Michel Deelen, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The foundation of any thriving economy is built on the innovation, creativity, and dedication of its entrepreneurs. The Orange Corners Nigeria Hub in Ogun State is not just a physical space; it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for our youth,” Sofela remarked in his keynote address.

The event was graced by numerous esteemed dignitaries, including foreign mission partners, government representatives, and members from both public and private sectors. Notable attendees included Kehinde O. Akintomide, director of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ogun State; Sonia Odije-Fajusigbe, Economic Policy Advisor and Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos; Adenike Adeyemi, executive director of FATE Foundation; Bambo Adebowale, dean & director of The FATE School; and Amaka Nwaokolo, director of The FATE Institute.

The Orange Corners Nigeria hub will offer a comprehensive six-month incubation programme and substantial financial support of up to N248 million per year, totalling N1.24 billion over five years for selected entrepreneurs. This initiative is designed to stimulate growth in sectors with significant socio-economic impact and job creation potential.

Adeyemi expressed her enthusiasm for the launch: “I am delighted to witness the successful launch of the Orange Corners Nigeria (OCN) hub in Ogun State, marking a significant milestone in OCN’s expansion programme. This hub will empower young entrepreneurs in Ogun State with the skills and resources needed to transform their local economy, drive economic growth, and create jobs. Through mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, we will support entrepreneurs in developing their businesses across key sectors, stimulating economic activities and boosting job creation in the region.”

The new Orange Corners Nigeria hub in Ogun State aspires to be a catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, helping to shape the future of the region by fostering a vibrant ecosystem of young, driven entrepreneurs.