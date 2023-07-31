How Ajayi Aiyesa is bridging learning gaps, tackling unemployment

Nigeria’s educational sector is confronted with a combination of issues ranging from inadequate funding to decreasing quality of teaching.

To change this narrative in the country’s educational sector and ensure that parents can access tutors for their children and track their educational activities, Ajayi Aiyesa is using Dice Tutors – an online learning app to redefine the sector.

Aiyesa, who is also the founder of Devosta Solution, a tech startup helping businesses automate their processes, has launched the learning app to also support tackling the high unemployment rate in the country.

He was inspired to establish Dice Tutors to help address some of the challenges in Nigeria’s educational system. He stressed that it is the various challenges in the education sector that has continue to hinder learning in the country.

According to him, the Dice Tutors app connects schools and parents to home tutors. He stated that the app creates mutual relationships between parents and tutors by providing a community that connects schools and parents with qualified tutors anywhere across the country.

Read also: Dow, LEAP Africa partner to drive social entrepreneurship in Africa

“Dice Tutors is an app that allows pupils, students, undergraduates, and professionals to get trained virtually with a quality assurance support system,” he said.

The engineer-turned-tech entrepreneur said the launch of the application will help reduce the number of unemployed youths by providing them with a platform to become tutors, adding that this will help them earn an income while improving the educational quality.

He noted that his organisation plans to expand its operations across Africa and eventually globally to bridge learning gaps.

Speaking on why parents should choose the learning app, Aramide Alade, social and community manager said subjects and courses on the Dice Tutors app range from the primary, secondary (both junior and senior), universities, and professional levels.

According to her, the learning app is affordable and provides payment flexibility and a system that allows for negotiation.

She stated that the app provides jobs for undergraduates, graduates, and professionals, noting that users are given high priority.

“With the learning app, students get to enjoy professional teaching virtually. Pupils and students are allowed to customize their learning plans.” “It allows the use of innovative teaching methods as it keeps following the trend.”

She noted that the learning app has flexible scheduling of learning as learning runs 24 hours, noting that it also allows parents’ involvement and progress tracking of their children.

She urged parents, students, professionals and tutors to download the app on any Apple or Google Play store to come on board, noting that intending tutors are subject to written exams, interviews and verification before onboarding.

She added that the organisation is open to collaboration to provide learning devices for people in rural and remote communities across the country, saying beyond bridging the learning gaps, the organisation wants to impact lives and livelihoods.